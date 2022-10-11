“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Says It’s Time for BTC, SHIB Finally Listed on BitMex, This Could Reduce Ripple’s Chance to Win SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day.

It's time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author says, as he predicts major collapse

"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has yet again predicted a massive crash of the U.S. dollar and economy in a recent tweet, saying that millions could be “wiped out.” Kiyosaki wrote that people only take into consideration microeconomic things, such as prices of food and fuel going up, but macroeconomic issues remain invisible to them. The bestselling author then urged his followers to protect themselves “from macro,” recommending to buy not only Bitcoin this time, but also silver and gold. Kiyosaki has been predicting the forthcoming collapse of the USD over the past two years and has good reasons for this. In 2020 alone, the Fed printed more than 6 trillion dollars, and the U.S. central bank has increased interest rates several times this year.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) finally listed on this major cryptocurrency exchange

BitMex , one of the best-known cryptocurrency exchanges, has made an official announcement about the upcoming listing of six new cryptocurrencies. Among these soon-to-be-listed coins is the well-known meme token, Shiba Inu. The listing will allow users to convert, deposit and withdraw SHIB to their exchange accounts. BitMex remained one of the few major crypto exchanges that had not yet introduced a Dogecoin competitor. However, the news of the listing did not seem to impact SHIB’s price, as the meme canine coin is changing hands at $0.00001034, down 5.04% over the past 24 hours.

This is what could reduce Ripple's chances of winning against SEC, according to Cardano founder

Charles Hoskinson , founder of Cardano and IOG, wrote on his official Twitter account that not only did corruption allegations against the SEC not help the case, but they also harm Ripple, reducing the company’s chance of winning against the regulator. The IOG head also replied to attorney John Deaton that discussions about corruption will have no impact on the court’s decision regarding XRP’s regulatory status. As U.Today reported before, Hoskinson recently stirred up the XRP community by describing their corruption allegations against former top SEC official Willian Hinman as “a grand conspiracy theory.” This led some XRP supporters to start tweeting about “digging dirt” on Hoskinson, accusing him of being in cahoots with the Ethereum Foundation.

This whale dumps 623 billion SHIB in past 20 days, but he bought 2x more