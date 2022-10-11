“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Says It’s Time for BTC, SHIB Finally Listed on BitMex, This Could Reduce Ripple’s Chance to Win SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

- It's time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author says, as he predicts major collapse
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day.
"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has yet again predicted a massive crash of the U.S. dollar and economy in a recent tweet, saying that millions could be “wiped out.” Kiyosaki wrote that people only take into consideration microeconomic things, such as prices of food and fuel going up, but macroeconomic issues remain invisible to them. The bestselling author then urged his followers to protect themselves “from macro,” recommending to buy not only Bitcoin this time, but also silver and gold. Kiyosaki has been predicting the forthcoming collapse of the USD over the past two years and has good reasons for this. In 2020 alone, the Fed printed more than 6 trillion dollars, and the U.S. central bank has increased interest rates several times this year.
BitMex, one of the best-known cryptocurrency exchanges, has made an official announcement about the upcoming listing of six new cryptocurrencies. Among these soon-to-be-listed coins is the well-known meme token, Shiba Inu. The listing will allow users to convert, deposit and withdraw SHIB to their exchange accounts. BitMex remained one of the few major crypto exchanges that had not yet introduced a Dogecoin competitor. However, the news of the listing did not seem to impact SHIB’s price, as the meme canine coin is changing hands at $0.00001034, down 5.04% over the past 24 hours.
Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano and IOG, wrote on his official Twitter account that not only did corruption allegations against the SEC not help the case, but they also harm Ripple, reducing the company’s chance of winning against the regulator. The IOG head also replied to attorney John Deaton that discussions about corruption will have no impact on the court’s decision regarding XRP’s regulatory status. As U.Today reported before, Hoskinson recently stirred up the XRP community by describing their corruption allegations against former top SEC official Willian Hinman as “a grand conspiracy theory.” This led some XRP supporters to start tweeting about “digging dirt” on Hoskinson, accusing him of being in cahoots with the Ethereum Foundation.
According to data shared by @shibaplay_ Twitter user, an anonymous whale has transferred an astounding 160 billion Shiba Inu worth $1.7 million. Per an Etherscan report, over the past 20 days, the same investor has sold roughly 623 billion meme coins, while buying a whopping trillion SHIB prior to that. This trillion-token purchase was made on the Crypto.com exchange. After that, he or she divided this amount of coins and started moving it in chunks that carried mostly 150-160 billion SHIB. Thirty-eight days ago, this whale bought one trillion SHIB and then sold them in the same manner. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu surpassed the LOCUS token as the biggest holding of the top Ethereum whales.