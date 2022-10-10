This Whale Dumps 623 Billion SHIB in Past 20 Days, But He Bought 2x More

Mon, 10/10/2022 - 15:46
article image
Yuri Molchan
This wallet has sold 623 billion Shib in past three weeks
Twitter user @shibaplay_ has tweeted that an anonymous crypto investor has transferred an astounding 160 billion Shiba Inu. This is the equivalent of 1,742,400.

Data from Etherscan shows that over the past 20 days, this wallet has sold roughly 623 billion meme coins. However, prior to that, the whale bought almost twice as much SHIB — a whopping trillion coins.

Selling 623 billion SHIB in big lumps

The abovementioned wallet 0xcffad3200574698b78f32232aa9d63eabd290703 made an acquisition of 1,000,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu 21 days ago, according to Etherscan. The purchase was made on the Crypto.com exchange.

After that, he split this amount of canine crypto and started moving it in chunks that carried mostly 150-160 billion Shiba. The one transferred roughly four hours ago carried 160,000,000,000, and it was sent to a Crypto.com wallet.

Thirty-eight days ago, one trillion SHIB were bought by this whale and then sold in the same manner.

One trillion SHIB is enough to make a healthy profit on even small fluctuations of the SHIB price.

Image via Etherscan

SHIB flips LOCUS for biggest crypto holding

As reported by WhaleStats wallet tracker, a short while ago, Shiba Inu surpassed LOCUS token as the biggest holding of the top Ethereum whales.

During the past week, SHIB also managed to hold that spot for a while, staying there for several days.

At the time of this writing, the largest 100 whales on Ethereum are holding $132,998,977 worth of the second most popular canine token in the crypto community. This constitutes 5.05% of their portfolios.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

