It's Time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Says, As He Predicts Major Collapse

Renowned financial educator and Bitcoin proponent Kiyosaki says Bitcoin is becoming important for "invisible" reasons

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Prominent investor and nonfiction writer Robert Kiyosaki, famous mostly for his bestselling book on financial literacy, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," has been a vocal Bitcoin supporter over the past two years.

Now, he has taken to Twitter to predict the massive collapse of the U.S. dollar and economy, stating that it is time for Bitcoin, silver and gold.

"Millions to be wiped out," here's when Bitcoin comes in

In his tweet, Kiyosaki stated that even with prices on food and fuel going up, average people are only able to see these microeconomic things, but macroeconomic issues remain invisible for them. It is time to accumulate not only Bitcoin in this case, but also silver and gold.

WHY MILLIONS TO BE WIPED OUT: People CAN see MiCRO ECONOMICS: food & fuel prices rising. CANNOT SEE MACRO ECONIMICS. Macro Econ INVISIBLE. Protect yourself from Macro. Buy gold, silver, Bitcoin. Silver best investment in Oct 2022. Everyone can afford $20 silver…but are blind. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 9, 2022

Over the past two years, since the start of the pandemic, Kiyosaki has been predicting the forthcoming collapse of the USD as the Federal Reserve printed more than 6 trillion dollars in 2020 alone. This year, the U.S. central bank has increased interest rates several times, with some of these hikes being the biggest in several decades.

Along with the fall of the USD, he has been predicting the crash of financial markets, saying that the biggest crash has been forming since the 1990s.

In the aforementioned tweet, the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" bets on silver once again. He believes that this precious metal is going to be rising in value over the next few years as it has a lot of utility in various industries. He insists that everyone can afford to buy a silver dollar for $20, but people are not taking this opportunity.

Bitcoin losing $19,000 is dangerous

Analyst Ali Martinez believes that it is vital for Bitcoin to maintain the $19,000 level. He has studied data provided by IntoTheBlock analytics aggregator. It says that $19,000 is the most significant level of support at the moment—this is where 1.3 million wallets grabbed more than 680,000 Bitcoins. Below $19,000, there is "little to no support," IntoTheBlock tweeted.

Overall, the community remains bullish on the leading digital currency. One of the influencers who has been tweeting about it today and Sunday is David Gokhshtein, founder of Gokhshtein Media and former U.S. congressional candidate. He wrote that he expects Bitcoin to break out soon.