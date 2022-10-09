“Sad and Shameful”: Cardano Founder Slams XRP Community for Spreading Conspiracies About Him

Cardano founder Charles Hoskisnon has slammed the XRP Army for making inflammatory comments about him

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson recently voiced his frustration with the XRP community in a recent tweet, claiming that he doesn’t want to engage with its members anymore.

Hoskinson accused XRP fans of spreading “conspiracies” about him after they started tweeting about “digging dirt” on the Input Output boss.

While the Ethereum co-founder opined that most layer-1 protocols are not securities, he did criticize those who go after former and current government employees and accuse the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of corruption without any evidence. “Individual corruption has nothing to do with Howie,” Hoskinson said.

The Cardano founder stressed that outrage doesn’t solve anything, adding that “cynicism” and “bullying” solve nothing.

Ads

These seemingly innocuous comments didn’t sit well with many members of the XRP community. “Thanks for the knife in our back, wait until they go after you,” one Twitter user tweeted.

In response, Hoskinson described these attacks as “sad” and “shameful,” adding that the entire affair has left him with “a bitter taste in his mouth.” “It's just too bizarre and volatile,” Hoskinson said.

As reported by U.Today, Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen decide to take the high road, praising Hoskinson for playing an instrumental role in crypto. Larsen also complained about the lack of regulatory clarity in the U.S.

In 2021, Hoskinson opined that the SEC had to punish only Ripple executives over unregistered sales of the XRP tokens. He also praised Chair Gary Gensler as a “very smart guy.”