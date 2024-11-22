'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin About to Surpass $100,000: ‘Hang On Tight’

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Robert Kiyosaki, financial expert and author of the best-selling book on financial literacy “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has issued a post on his official X account to say that he expects that Bitcoin is about to hit $100,000.

“Hang on tight as Bitcoin hits new highs,” he stated. Meanwhile, the global bellwether cryptocurrency has printed a new all-time high of around $99,500 and has come very close to the $100,000 price mark.

Kiyosaki has been a long-term fan of Bitcoin. He bet on it when the pandemic broke out four years ago, making the U.S. government print survival checks. Then, as the Fed Reserve continued printing, the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author continued tweeting bullishly about BTC, calling it a safe-haven asset along with gold and silver and saying that he continues to accumulate all three.

Advertisement

Once Kiyosaki stated that even if BTC crashes hard, he would just stock up on it at cheap prices since he always uses crashes to buy valuable assets at a low cost. However, in a recent tweet, Kiyosaki warned that he would stop accumulating Bitcoin once it passes the $100,000 line: “I will keep buying more Bitcoin till it passes $100,000. Then I will stop. Not a time to get greedy.”

DOGE creator on Bitcoin $100K forecasts: "Don't hit it and insta crash"

In a tweet published earlier this week, Kiyosaki revealed that he agrees with the recent ultra-bullish price prediction made by MicroStrategy’s founder Michael Saylor that, 10 years from now, Bitcoin is likely to skyrocket much higher than $1 million and reach $13 million per coin.

Dogecoin cofounder Billy Markus, known on social media as Shibetoshi Nakamoto (a parody of the Bitcoin creator’s pseudonym) also tweeted that he expects Bitcoin to hit $100,000 “when he sleeps.” Markus also added a “request” to BTC in his message, asking the major cryptocurrency not to hit $100K and crash instantly: “100k you can come while i sleep just don’t hit it and insta crash.”

screw this



100k you can come while i sleep just don’t hit it and insta crash — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) November 22, 2024

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has added roughly $3,000, soaring from $96,700 to the $99,502 record peak. Since the week began, it has printed an immense growth of 11.7%, spiking from the $89,000 zone.