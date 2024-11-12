"Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Issues Bitcoin Warning: Don't Get Slaughtered

American entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki, whose "Rich Dad Poor Dad" financial literacy book has sold more than 40 million copies around the world, has warned Bitcoiners against benign excessively greedy.

Kiyosaki stated that he would continue buying the largest cryptocurrency until it hits $100,000. However, once Bitcoin passes this level, he will no longer be a buyer.

"Not a time to get greedy. Always remember….hogs get fat…pigs get slaughtered. Don’t be a pig," Kiyosaki noted.

The largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at $88,894 after previously hitting a lifetime peak of $89,560 roughly six hours ago.

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin recently surpassed silver by market capitalization.

Earlier, Kiyosaki predicted that Bitcoin would be able to hit $350,000 by the end of the year.