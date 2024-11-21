Pavel Durov Reveals Case of New Telegram Millionaire Emerging in Just 20 Days

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The creator of Telegram billionaire Pavel Durov has published a tweet which shows that his widely popular Telegram social media and messaging platform is helping developers to earn millions of US dollars.

Durov tweeted that twenty days ago, a developer rolled out a Telegram-based mini app. Durov pointed out that it took the anonymous developer merely a weekend to create it. Besides, there was no team to help him – the developer did all the work on his own and had no budget or investors. That mini app has already reached $1 million in net profit, according to the tweet.

Telegram's most recent update for app developers

In his tweet, Durov never revealed the name of this highly successful developer or his app that has hit $1 million in net profit. It is likely that he was referring to the recently announced expansion of a range of tools for developers who make mini-apps on Telegram.

The announcement was made by the platform on November 5. Back then, a post published by Pavel Durov on his Telegram channel revealed an update that allowed developers to embrace new features for creating new types of apps and games on Telegram.

Those features included a full-screen mode, hope screen shortcuts, subscription plans, emoji status access, monetization of adverts, media sharing, etc. He added that only two features had already gone live by the moment of the publication: Expanded Messaging Limits and Ad Monetization. The rest would take 2-4 weeks to launch.

