    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Stunning Truth About ‘The Bitcoin Standard’

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Financial guru Kiyosaki explains why he supports ‘The Bitcoin Standard’
    Sat, 2/11/2024 - 8:04
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Robert Kiyosaki, entrepreneur in the financial education sphere also widely known for authoring a classic book on finance management “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has published a post about The Bitcoin Standard, which triggered a wave of excitement from the Bitcoin community.

    He also elaborated on why he loves Bitcoin.

    "I vote for 'The Bitcoin Standard'"

    Robert Kiyosaki published a tweet in which he discussed the subject of money and how it impacts produced products, their pricing and ultimately the lives of their consumers. “When money is abundant….then products of life …. Become plentiful and inexpensive,” Kiyosaki tweeted.

    For this reason, he says, he loves “Bitcoin and life,” since it takes money getting scarce and expensive to make “the price of life and the abundances of life” also high. And not only for the wealthy people, he adds, but for everyone. Therefore, the entrepreneur explains, he supports “The Bitcoin Standard of life.”

    “I vote for 'The Bitcoin Standard',” Kiyosaki concludes his message to the crypto community.

    The community responded eagerly to that tweet in the comments, sharing their excitement about “The Bitcoin Standard” and their support for it: “Live life the Bitcoin way.” “To the bitcoin standard!” “The Bitcoin Standard empowers the masses while the elite cling to their fading power.”

    Here's why Kiyosaki loves Bitcoin

    Earlier this week, Robert Kiyosaki also published a tweet explaining why he loves Bitcoin. His reason for his love of digital gold is the following: “When I save FAKE fiat US dollars, I grow poorer. When I save Bitcoin, I grow richer.”

    Here he hinted at the Fed Reserve’s constant money printing over the past four years. In his multiple tweets since 2020, when the world got hit by the pandemic, Kiyosaki has been slamming the Fed and the U.S. government for printing “fake” dollars not backed by anything. He endorsed Bitcoin as quite an opposite asset strictly limited to 21 million coins and also wrote about the halving before it took place in April this year as of a crucial event for BTC and its investors/users.

    This deflationary mechanism once again clicked on April 20 this year, making Bitcoin even more scarce as it slashed miner block rewards by half — from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC.

    However, Kiyosaki said he would never buy a Bitcoin ETF, only BTC directly.

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin #Federal Reserve
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

