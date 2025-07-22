Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Save Bitcoin – Biggest Crash in History Coming

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 22/07/2025 - 8:55
    Renowned financial expert Kiyosaki warns of current Fed and USD crisis getting worse
    Advertisement
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Save Bitcoin – Biggest Crash in History Coming
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Robert Kiyosaki, a popular financial expert and author, is best known for his best-selling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad” and has issued a new warning about the “biggest crash in history coming soon.”

    Kiyosaki believes it is the perfect time to start saving Bitcoin to protect your wealth.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 07/21/2025 - 13:18
    Mike Novogratz Lambasts Bitcoin Haters In Stunning WNBA Message
    ByYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Coinbase CEO Ends Speculation on What's Next for Major US Exchange
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Save Bitcoin – Biggest Crash in History Coming
    Ripple Mints More RLUSD as Market Cap Passes $500 Million
    Breaking: JPMorgan Eyes Bitcoin-Backed Loans in Major U-Turn

    The Federal Reserve continues printing "fake" dollars, per Kiyosaki

    Kiyosaki started his X message with a quote of a “Rich Dad’s rule” (Rich Dad is a fictional character in Kiyosaki’s books to illustrate financial literacy to readers) – “Savers are losers.”

    Advertisement

    His post is about the Federal Reserve and the crisis, which, as Kiyosaki reckons, it continues to push America into. The financial guru then recalled all financial crises since 1987, when the U.S. government began printing dollars not backed by the gold standard. The list spans from the late 1980s to 1998, then to 2019.

    The last two negative economic events, when trillions of dollars were printed, as he mentioned, were the pandemic in 2020 (when Trump’s $1,400 stimulus checks were also released) and the collapse of several banks, including Silvergate and Silicon Valley Bank, in April 2023. During all of those events, the Fed and the U.S. Treasury resorted to printing additional dollars to inject them into the U.S. economy and thus increasing the circulating money supply.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 07/21/2025 - 05:49
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns of Bitcoin Crash
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    "Bitcoin to protect your wealth in the biggest crash that's coming"

    Kiyosaki said that he expects “the biggest crash in history” to come soon, specifying that “it’s not a new crisis….its the same crisis getting bigger.” Going back to his advice at the start of the tweet, he stressed that it is crucial to stop saving “fake US dollars” and begin to save “real gold, silver, Bitcoin.” 

    These assets can help “protect your wealth,” he is certain. As for the market collapse that is coming, according to Kiyosaki, he blames it on the constantly growing national debt and the Fed that keeps printing money: “America is the biggest debtor nation in history… because of the FED.”

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin #Federal Reserve
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 22, 2025 - 11:19
    No, XRP Rally Not Over
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Jul 22, 2025 - 10:56
    Shiba Inu 883% Surge: SHIB Supply Shrinks by 21,611,083 Tokens
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MultiBank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live on MexC, Gate.io, Uniswap and Multibank.io.
    CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap with Hackathon and 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
    Toobit Takes Centre Stage in Dubai as Strategic Sponsor of Blockchain Life 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    No, XRP Rally Not Over
    Shiba Inu 883% Surge: SHIB Supply Shrinks by 21,611,083 Tokens
    Dogecoin Reversal Imminent? Bollinger Bands and RSI Signal Overbought Trend
    Show all