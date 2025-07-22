'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Save Bitcoin – Biggest Crash in History Coming

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Robert Kiyosaki, a popular financial expert and author, is best known for his best-selling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad” and has issued a new warning about the “biggest crash in history coming soon.”

Kiyosaki believes it is the perfect time to start saving Bitcoin to protect your wealth.

The Federal Reserve continues printing "fake" dollars, per Kiyosaki

Kiyosaki started his X message with a quote of a “Rich Dad’s rule” (Rich Dad is a fictional character in Kiyosaki’s books to illustrate financial literacy to readers) – “Savers are losers.”

Advertisement

RICH DADs RULE: “Savers are Losers.”



Q: What does the Fed do when they F.U?



A: 1987 Market Crash? PRINT fake $

1998 LTCM collapse? PRINT fake $

2019 Repo Market seizure? PRINT

COVID-19 Pandemic? PRINT fake $

SILICON VALLEY BANK crash PRINT



It’s not a new crisis….its the… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) July 21, 2025

His post is about the Federal Reserve and the crisis, which, as Kiyosaki reckons, it continues to push America into. The financial guru then recalled all financial crises since 1987, when the U.S. government began printing dollars not backed by the gold standard. The list spans from the late 1980s to 1998, then to 2019.

The last two negative economic events, when trillions of dollars were printed, as he mentioned, were the pandemic in 2020 (when Trump’s $1,400 stimulus checks were also released) and the collapse of several banks, including Silvergate and Silicon Valley Bank, in April 2023. During all of those events, the Fed and the U.S. Treasury resorted to printing additional dollars to inject them into the U.S. economy and thus increasing the circulating money supply.

"Bitcoin to protect your wealth in the biggest crash that's coming"

Kiyosaki said that he expects “the biggest crash in history” to come soon, specifying that “it’s not a new crisis….its the same crisis getting bigger.” Going back to his advice at the start of the tweet, he stressed that it is crucial to stop saving “fake US dollars” and begin to save “real gold, silver, Bitcoin.”

These assets can help “protect your wealth,” he is certain. As for the market collapse that is coming, according to Kiyosaki, he blames it on the constantly growing national debt and the Fed that keeps printing money: “America is the biggest debtor nation in history… because of the FED.”