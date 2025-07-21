Advertisement
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns of Bitcoin Crash

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 21/07/2025 - 5:49
    If Bitcoin ends up crashing, Robert Kiyosaki will be buying more, according to his recent blog post
    Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has warned that Bitcoin might experience a crash in the future, together with precious metals. 

    "When bubbles bust, odds are gold, silver, and Bitcoin will bust too," he warned in a recent social media post.

    That said, Kiyosaki has stressed that he will be buying more if the prices of these assets do end up crashing. 

    Kiyosaki's doom-laden post comes after the leading cryptocurrency reached a new lifetime peak of $123,236 last week. 

    The leading cryptocurrency is now up 26.77% on a year-to-date basis. Last week, the cryptocurrency managed to briefly race ahead of gold. At press time, the yellow metal is still ahead with a gain of 28%.

    Last week, Kiyosaki stated that he would refrain from buying more BTC since he needs to get a better understanding of where the economy is going. Despite previously predicting that the leading cryptocurrency might eventually skyrocket to $250,000, the prominent financial commentator admitted that he did not want to "get slaughtered."

    Bitcoin's volatility has become substantially tamer compared to previous cycles. However, it is worth noting that the flagship coin did experience a 33% correction this year, plunging to a 2025 low of $74,434 on April 9.   

    Bitcoin's dominance crashes

    While Bitcoin is currently trading near its record high, its market dominance has experienced a precipitous drop of 6% within just two weeks. 

    At press time, Bitcoin accounts for roughly 61% of the cryptocurrency market. 

    Ethereum (ETH), XRP and other tokens have experienced impressive double-digit gains over the past week.

