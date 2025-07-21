Advertisement
    Mike Novogratz Lambasts Bitcoin Haters In Stunning WNBA Message

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 21/07/2025 - 13:18
    Mike Novogratz issues WNBA message, mentioning Bitcoin and its haters
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Vocal Bitcoiner and founder of Galaxy Digital Mike Novogratz has taken to his official account on the X social media network to talk about two subjects in one tweet. He spoke about the rising star of the Women’s National Basketball Association and Bitcoin.

    Novogratz on Bitcoin to $1 million and rising WNBA star

    In his tweet, Novogratz defended future basketball star Caitlin Clark, who, according to Novo, other WNBA players hate. He shared his confusion as to why this is happening. Some online sources have been praising this promising player, likening her to gold's Tiger Woods.

    Novogratz also mentioned Bitcoin haters next to Clark, saying that he does not understand people who hate BTC, either.

    Novogratz is a well-known Bitcoin advocate who believes that in the near future BTC is likely to reach $1 million per coin. He believes this may happen as more and more young people start buying Bitcoin, expanding its adoption. As an example of an older generation against Bitcoin, he named the legend of the investment world, Warren Buffett.

    "Novo" said that Buffett is getting old, while his right-hand man, Charlie Munger, passed away. These two gentlemen did not like Bitcoin, Novo said, but he believes that perhaps their grandchildren will.

    Robert Kiyosaki predicts major Bitcoin crash

    Vocal advocate of financial education Robert Kiyosaki, who is known for authoring the best-selling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has addressed his community on the X platform about a potential Bitcoin price crash.

    Financial guru Kiyosaki reminded the community that all bubbles on the market start busting sooner or later. Once they begin to do so, he said, there are chances that the same will happen to proper assets, such as Bitcoin, gold and silver: “odds are gold, silver, and Bitcoin will bust too.”

    He revealed then what he will do if it happens – he will buy more: “If prices of gold, silver, and Bitcoin crash…. I will be buying.” Kiyosaki has mentioned this idea in several of his earlier tweets – when the price of assets crash, they get cheaper to buy. Per Kiyosaki, this is the positive side of market crashes and financial crises. He has frequently mentioned that he made a fortune during the mortgage market crisis in 2008, when real estate prices collapsed and he was able to buy it cheaply.

    #Mike Novogratz #Bitcoin #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki
    Advertisement

