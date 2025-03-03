'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Stunning Fact About Bitcoin and Gold

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Robert Kiyosaki, renowned financial education advocate known for his best-selling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has invited his millions of X followers to discuss an important issue about Bitcoin and two other safe haven assets – gold and silver.

Kiyosaki on Bitcoin, silver and gold

Kiyosaki publicly responded to a question that he apparently frequently gets about the best hard assets: Bitcoin, gold and silver.

He answered in the form of a question, saying: “Why do people spend so much time discussing stupid differences?” The only “correct answer” here, per Kiyosaki, is “how many ounces of real gold, silver, or number of Bitcoins” you hold in your portfolio.

Kiyosaki also cited Albert Einstein, saying: “Two things are infinite. The universe and human stupidity.”

Q: Which is the best hard asset? Gold, silver, or Bitcoin?



Q: Why do people spend so much time discussing stupid differences?



A: The only answer that matters is how many ounces of real gold, silver, or number of Bitcoins do you own?



As Albert Einstein said: “Two things… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) March 3, 2025

Many commentators disagreed with Kiyosaki, providing arguments that only Bitcoin is truly valuable and surpasses both gold and silver: “If you understand what makes money money and you also understand Bitcoin, the only answer is Bitcoin.”

Another X user responded, “Bitcoin is the future, so consequently, it’s the hardest asset. Metals are the past!” Some commentators “voted” only for gold.

"Bitcoin might be a scam": Kiyosaki

In a tweet published on Saturday, financial guru Kiyosaki stunned the community by saying that “Bitcoin might be a scam.” He again structured his tweet as a question and an answer, saying that many believe Bitcoin to be a scam, and it might indeed be.

However, the financial and investment expert reminded the audience that he believes the Federal Reserve and the U.S. dollars it produces to be a much bigger and more dangerous scam, since the Federal Reserve just prints money out of thin air to bail out banks during financial crises, as happened in 2023. Kiyosaki called banks “banksters” and, as for the Fed, he said: “The criminals at the Fed bail them out. They should go to jail.”

“Buy real gold, silver, and Bitcoin,” was Kiyosaki’s recommendation in order to protect one’s savings against banks. However, he warned the community against investing in Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (EFTs), calling them “bankster’s money.”

He believes only in direct ownership of Bitcoin and in holding physical gold and silver, as opposed to ETFs.