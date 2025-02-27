'I Am Buying': 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Kiyosaki Reveals Why He Is Bitcoin Bull

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Robert Kiyosaki is at it again. The "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author is not worried about Bitcoin’s latest dip. Quite the opposite; he sees it as a chance to buy more. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $85,000 on Feb. 26, its lowest since November 2024. But to Kiyosaki, the problem is not Bitcoin. It is the financial system itself, the banks, the debt, the policies he has been warning about for years.

He points to America’s massive debt load. Not just the $36 trillion in official debt but the real number, which he says surpasses $230 trillion when you include obligations like Medicare and Social Security.

He is not buying into U.S. bonds either. If countries like Japan and China stop propping them up? Inflation could skyrocket. The economy? The dollar? Both could be in serious trouble.

BITCOIN CRASHING

Bitcoin is on SALE

I AM BUYING



WHY: The problem is not BITCOIN

THE PROBLEM is our Monetary System and our criminal bankers.



Bitcoin, though? That is where he puts his trust. Alongside gold and silver, he sees it as real money, money with integrity. When prices drop, he buys; it is that simple.

Bitcoin price

Just recently, Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $109,000 after breaking the $100,000 barrier for the first time. But now it is pulling back. Analysts think it could test support around $73,000.

Bitcoin Price by CoinMarketCap

Why? Some blame concerns over a potential trade war. Others point to delays in decisions about a national Bitcoin reserve. Hedge funds selling off Bitcoin ETFs could be playing a role too.

For Kiyosaki, though, none of that matters. He is looking at the bigger picture. A pro-crypto administration just took office, and the landscape is shifting. Volatility is nothing new.

He sees Bitcoin as a hedge against economic chaos, and dips like this? They are just buying opportunities.