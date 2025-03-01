'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Might Be Scam But Here’s Big Pivot

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Robert Kiyosaki, a renowned financial education advocate and the author of the popular book on finance management “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, has issued a gloomy prediction about the global financial system, adding that Bitcoin can help one go through its future collapse securely.

He also slammed Bitcoin ETFs, insisting that only real Bitcoin is worth buying. He also admitted that Bitcoin might be a scam but added that there is an even bigger and worse scam.

"Bitcoin might be a scam"

In his tweet, Kiyosaki admitted that, as many non-believers say, Bitcoin might be a scam, however, he clearly does not share that view. The real big scam named by the financial guru is “the US Dollar and the US Banking System” and this scam starts with the Federal Reserve, he said. Those scammers who ran American banks are called “banksters” per Kiyosaki as he believes them to be one big gang. He says that the first one to call them that was the renowned podcaster Gerald Celente who has been sending heavy critique at banks and the banking system in general.

Advertisement

Is BITCOIN a SCAM?



It might be….



But not a big a scam as the US Dollar and the US Banking System…. Starting with the Fed.



They are BANKSTERS.



For example…. When they F. U. and lose billions…. The criminals at the Fed bail them out. They should go to jail.



That’s… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) March 1, 2025

The financial expert referred to the recent bank collapse in 2023, when the US government and the Fed Reserve bailed out those banks by printing billions of dollars.

“They should go to jail,” Kiyosaki insists.

Kiyosaki slams Bitcoin ETFs

Robert Kiyosaki reckons that this “criminal enterprise” (meaning the Fed Reserve) “cannot last much longer” and is likely to collapse in the near future, without giving any specific timing for that to happen.

Robert Kiyosaki then stated that he predicts that the US financial system will collapse and the global one is likely to follow suit. Therefore, he wrote, it would be wise to buy Bitcoin, physical gold, and silver – he considers these assets to be safe-haven ones which can survive any financial market turmoil and even survive banks.

However, the author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book warned his readers on the X social media platform against investing in Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). He called them “bankster’s money,” insisting that it is only real Bitcoin and its direct ownership that really makes a difference.

On Friday, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, crashed below $80,000 and hit $78,764 per coin. After that, a recovery followed, taking BTC 7.79% up. As of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $84,972.