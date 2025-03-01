Advertisement
AD

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Might Be Scam But Here’s Big Pivot

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 1/03/2025 - 7:34
    Robert Kiyosaki predicts a collapse of the global financial system
    Advertisement
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Might Be Scam But Here’s Big Pivot
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Robert Kiyosaki, a renowned financial education advocate and the author of the popular book on finance management “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, has issued a gloomy prediction about the global financial system, adding that Bitcoin can help one go through its future collapse securely.

    He also slammed Bitcoin ETFs, insisting that only real Bitcoin is worth buying. He also admitted that Bitcoin might be a scam but added that there is an even bigger and worse scam.

    Related
    Chances of Bitcoin Crashing to $58,000 This Year Surge on Kalshi
    Fri, 02/28/2025 - 15:12
    Chances of Bitcoin Crashing to $58,000 This Year Surge on Kalshi
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Might Be Scam But Here’s Big Pivot
    XRP Plummets Below $2, Bitcoin (BTC) Ends Weakest Bull Market Since Creation, Ethereum (ETH) Holding onto Dear $2,000
    Elon Musk Lambasts Memecoins: 'It's Like Casino or Something'
    Cramer: Saylor Needs Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

    "Bitcoin might be a scam"

    In his tweet, Kiyosaki admitted that, as many non-believers say, Bitcoin might be a scam, however, he clearly does not share that view. The real big scam named by the financial guru is “the US Dollar and the US Banking System” and this scam starts with the Federal Reserve, he said. Those scammers who ran American banks are called “banksters” per Kiyosaki as he believes them to be one big gang. He says that the first one to call them that was the renowned podcaster Gerald Celente who has been sending heavy critique at banks and the banking system in general.

    Advertisement

    The financial expert referred to the recent bank collapse in 2023, when the US government and the Fed Reserve bailed out those banks by printing billions of dollars. 

    “They should go to jail,” Kiyosaki insists.

    Related
    Cramer: Saylor Needs Strategic Bitcoin Reserve
    Fri, 02/28/2025 - 18:26
    Cramer: Saylor Needs Strategic Bitcoin Reserve
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Kiyosaki slams Bitcoin ETFs

    Robert Kiyosaki reckons that this “criminal enterprise” (meaning the Fed Reserve) “cannot last much longer” and is likely to collapse in the near future, without giving any specific timing for that to happen.

    Robert Kiyosaki then stated that he predicts that the US financial system will collapse and the global one is likely to follow suit. Therefore, he wrote, it would be wise to buy Bitcoin, physical gold, and silver – he considers these assets to be safe-haven ones which can survive any financial market turmoil and even survive banks.

    However, the author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book warned his readers on the X social media platform against investing in Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). He called them “bankster’s money,” insisting that it is only real Bitcoin and its direct ownership that really makes a difference.

    On Friday, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, crashed below $80,000 and hit $78,764 per coin. After that, a recovery followed, taking BTC 7.79% up. As of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $84,972.

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin #Spot Bitcoin ETF #Federal Reserve

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Mar 1, 2025 - 0:01
    XRP Plummets Below $2, Bitcoin (BTC) Ends Weakest Bull Market Since Creation, Ethereum (ETH) Holding onto Dear $2,000
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 28, 2025 - 20:58
    Elon Musk Lambasts Memecoins: 'It's Like Casino or Something'
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Expo Returns to Santa Clara for North America Edition: Essential Gathering for Innovators in AI, Automation, and Digital Strategy
    100 Million: How $FAM is Redefining the Future of Community-Driven Memecoins on the TON Blockchain
    Recognizing Excellence at the Connected Banking Awards 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Might Be Scam But Here’s Big Pivot
    XRP Plummets Below $2, Bitcoin (BTC) Ends Weakest Bull Market Since Creation, Ethereum (ETH) Holding onto Dear $2,000
    Elon Musk Lambasts Memecoins: 'It's Like Casino or Something'
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD