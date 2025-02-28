Advertisement
AD

    Elon Musk Lambasts Memecoins: 'It's Like Casino or Something'

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 28/02/2025 - 20:58
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has warned traders against betting their life savings on meme coins
    Advertisement
    Elon Musk Lambasts Memecoins: 'It's Like Casino or Something'
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk lambasted memecoins during a recent appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience," likening the blossoming sector of the cryptocurrency industry to a casino. 

    Advertisement

    "It's like a casino or something. I don't know" the billionaire said. 

    He has warned market participants against sinking their life savings into meme coins. 

    HOT Stories
    Elon Musk Lambasts Memecoins: 'It's Like Casino or Something'
    Cramer: Saylor Needs Strategic Bitcoin Reserve
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Profitability Drops to Unseen Lows: What's Next?
    Solana (SOL) Futures Launch Date Confirmed by CME Group: Details

    At the same time, Musk has also recalled that Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency that he was actively promoting in the past, started off as a memecoin. "It was like a joke cryptocurrency involving memes and dogs," Musk said. 

    Advertisement

    Rogan described the memecoin craze as "bananas." "It is so bananas that people dump real money into these coins," the podcast host said. 

    Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market is currently reeling from the collapse of Solana-based meme coins. 

    #Memecoin News #Elon Musk

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 28, 2025 - 19:38
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Comments on Important Bitcoin Reversal
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 28, 2025 - 18:26
    Cramer: Saylor Needs Strategic Bitcoin Reserve
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Expo Returns to Santa Clara for North America Edition: Essential Gathering for Innovators in AI, Automation, and Digital Strategy
    100 Million: How $FAM is Redefining the Future of Community-Driven Memecoins on the TON Blockchain
    Recognizing Excellence at the Connected Banking Awards 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Elon Musk Lambasts Memecoins: 'It's Like Casino or Something'
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Comments on Important Bitcoin Reversal
    Cramer: Saylor Needs Strategic Bitcoin Reserve
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD