'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Debunks Bitcoin Price FUD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) continues to fall, losing nearly 15% in just six days, which is quite painful for a $2 trillion asset. Of course, such a performance changes the sentiment of crypto market participants from bullish euphoria to fear, uncertainty and doubt.

At the same time, Robert Kiyosaki, renowned author of best-selling book "Rich Dad Poor Dad," is not worried about the recent drop in Bitcoin's price.

He sees opportunity where others see loss. For him, it is not a time to be down but a time to take action. He believes that market corrections are a great time to buy more Bitcoin at lower prices. He says that investors often overreact and focus too much on short-term price movements.

Boo Hoo Boo Hoo: BITCOIN CRY BABIES crying about Bitcoin prices dropping down. Rather than say “Thank you” and buying more “Bitcoins”…..cry babies cry. Buy buy buy not cry cry cry. Be grateful Grow up and buy more BC — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) December 24, 2024

Kiyosaki has been a major proponent of Bitcoin for a long time and sees it as a game-changing financial tool. He loves its decentralized nature and calls it the "people's money," saying that its design makes it accessible to anyone willing to take the first step.

Unlike traditional assets, BTC does not require investors to commit large sums of money. Small purchases, even satoshis, are a great way to get started, which the author thinks is brilliant.

$350,000 Bitcoin - Dream or reality?

But he is not one to be hopeful without a clear plan. Kiyosaki's latest Bitcoin forecast is ambitious, but it is also based on a belief in the cryptocurrency's potential, as he admits that a price of $350,000 may seem optimistic. But for him, the cryptocurrency's design - democratic and scalable - justifies such predictions. He believes the real risks are not in buying Bitcoin but in waiting too long to get started.

To Kiyosaki, the recent price drop is not a setback for Bitcoin; it is a signal to reprioritize and seize the opportunities that such market movements present.