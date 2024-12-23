'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Reveals His Plan to Get Rich Amid Global Crash

The wheels of a global financial crash, says Robert Kiyosaki, are already in motion. It is no longer distant speculation but, as he describes, a reality unfolding across multiple continents. From Europe to China to the United States, major economic players are grappling with what he sees as the makings of a severe downturn. Depression ahead? It is a question Kiyosaki raises, urging individuals to prepare wisely.

Kiyosaki’s advice is straightforward: be responsible with money, hold tightly to your job and rethink your financial habits. This is not simply a call to economize but a broader critique of systemic shortcomings.

To him, the real culprits are not just market forces but leadership failures and educational gaps. Schools, as Kiyosaki often asserts, leave individuals woefully unprepared for managing money — a glaring deficiency in today’s uncertain times.

There is no ambiguity in his preferred safeguards. Gold, silver and Bitcoin (BTC) stand at the center of Kiyosaki’s financial playbook, assets he considers resilient in the face of crises. Interestingly, his evolving view of Bitcoin reflects a broader shift.

Once skeptical, dismissing it as mere speculation, Kiyosaki now embraces the cryptocurrency, referring to it as the "people’s money." And with no shortage of confidence, he anticipates its value could soar to $350,000 as early as next year.

Best time to get rich

At the heart of Kiyosaki’s outlook is a critique of monetary policy. Governments, he argues, have over-relied on printing money to manage mounting debt. This "fake" fiat currency, as he describes it, does little to solve the underlying problems, instead fueling instability. For those paying attention, such actions signal a precarious road ahead.

But Kiyosaki’s warning is not just about bracing for impact. Crises, he notes, also create opportunities. The potential for wealth-building exists, even in downturns, if one is informed and prepared.

It is not merely a matter of survival but of rethinking strategies, learning and positioning oneself to thrive. In his view, financial literacy is the cornerstone — a lesson he believes everyone should take seriously, now more than ever.