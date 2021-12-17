Realms of Ethernity Play-to-Earn MMORPG Explodes onto Polygon: Details

News
Fri, 12/17/2021 - 10:01
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Realms of Ethernity is aimed at changing the paradigm in Web3 gaming with its unique "play-to-earn" design and native RETH token
Realms of Ethernity Play-to-Earn MMORPG Explodes onto Polygon: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Metaverse-themed online role-playing game Realms of Ethernity unveils its gameplay and tokenomics fueled by non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and native utility token RETH.

Realms of Ethernity launches on Polygon Network

According to the official announcement shared by the team of Realms of Ethernity, the game is going to launch on Polygon Network, a leading Layer 2 solution compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

Polygon (previously Matic Network) was chosen due to unmatched throughput, scalability and super-low transaction fees. This allows Realms of Ethernity to avoid the most dangerous Ethereum (ETH) bottlenecks without compromising security and interoperability.

Fantasy-themed Realms of Ethernity pioneers the concept of "meta-metaverse" as it is an interesting online RPG and hosting platform for other metaverses at the same time.

Joseph Rubin, CEO of Blue Monster Games, is certain that his project is a true paradigm shift for the decentralized gaming segment as a whole:

When you think of Play-to-Earn, I bet a bunch of Web2 traditional popular games jumps in your mind. It's one of those types of games where people tried to earn while playing it, even with the old Web2 paradigm. But, in those games, the companies always cracked down on the player’s profiting from the game, often banning them for doing so. With decentralized technology, we are able to enable players to monetize their time in-game, which has always been a dream of most gamers.

Besides being the perfect immersive entertainment, Realms of Ethernity also allows its users to have their gaming skills monetized.

RETH token is available for presale, public sale starts on Dec. 20

Besides non-fungible tokens that will serve as rewards for challenges, tournaments, battles and contests, Realms of Ethernity tokenomics will also feature its native token, RETH.

RETH token has a dual nature: it is a utility token and governance asset at the same time. It can be used for voting for crucial in-game decisions and for the purchase of virtual items.

Also, RETH holders can stake tokens and earn a share of the project's revenue.

Right now, RETH tokens are available for presale on the official game website, while the public sale of this token will kick off on Dec. 20, 2021.

#NFT News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Dispose of Dogecoin and Meme Stocks: North Island Chairman's Outlook for 2022
12/17/2021 - 15:09
Dispose of Dogecoin and Meme Stocks: North Island Chairman's Outlook for 2022
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image $850 Million Worth of DOGE Shifted Before Tesla’s Announcement, Russia Mulls Crypto Ban, 90 Million XRP on the Move: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
12/17/2021 - 15:04
$850 Million Worth of DOGE Shifted Before Tesla’s Announcement, Russia Mulls Crypto Ban, 90 Million XRP on the Move: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Jay Clayton's Op-Ed Attracts Severe Criticism from XRP Army
12/17/2021 - 15:01
Jay Clayton's Op-Ed Attracts Severe Criticism from XRP Army
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya