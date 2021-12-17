Realms of Ethernity Play-to-Earn MMORPG Explodes onto Polygon: Details

Realms of Ethernity is aimed at changing the paradigm in Web3 gaming with its unique "play-to-earn" design and native RETH token

Metaverse-themed online role-playing game Realms of Ethernity unveils its gameplay and tokenomics fueled by non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and native utility token RETH.

Realms of Ethernity launches on Polygon Network

According to the official announcement shared by the team of Realms of Ethernity, the game is going to launch on Polygon Network, a leading Layer 2 solution compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

RoE will be everything you like about RPGs, but with #P2E mechanics and completely decentralized.



Gold Coins or (GCs) will be the main in-game currency. It will let you buy items, exchange with fellow players and build amazing things.

Polygon (previously Matic Network) was chosen due to unmatched throughput, scalability and super-low transaction fees. This allows Realms of Ethernity to avoid the most dangerous Ethereum (ETH) bottlenecks without compromising security and interoperability.

Fantasy-themed Realms of Ethernity pioneers the concept of "meta-metaverse" as it is an interesting online RPG and hosting platform for other metaverses at the same time.

Joseph Rubin, CEO of Blue Monster Games, is certain that his project is a true paradigm shift for the decentralized gaming segment as a whole:

When you think of Play-to-Earn, I bet a bunch of Web2 traditional popular games jumps in your mind. It's one of those types of games where people tried to earn while playing it, even with the old Web2 paradigm. But, in those games, the companies always cracked down on the player’s profiting from the game, often banning them for doing so. With decentralized technology, we are able to enable players to monetize their time in-game, which has always been a dream of most gamers.

Besides being the perfect immersive entertainment, Realms of Ethernity also allows its users to have their gaming skills monetized.

RETH token is available for presale, public sale starts on Dec. 20

Besides non-fungible tokens that will serve as rewards for challenges, tournaments, battles and contests, Realms of Ethernity tokenomics will also feature its native token, RETH.

RETH token has a dual nature: it is a utility token and governance asset at the same time. It can be used for voting for crucial in-game decisions and for the purchase of virtual items.

Also, RETH holders can stake tokens and earn a share of the project's revenue.

Right now, RETH tokens are available for presale on the official game website, while the public sale of this token will kick off on Dec. 20, 2021.