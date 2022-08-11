Quilvius (QUIL) Launches in Pre-Sale as Next-Gen Alternative to Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The crypto market has been on a roller coaster ride in recent months. After hitting an all-time high, prices came crashing in what has been dubbed the "crypto crash." There are a few reasons behind the crypto crash. One of them being that the market is always subject to the laws of supply and demand.

Many of the major exchanges have been hacked in recent months, and government regulation and stronger policies are also starting to take shape, which has led to some uncertainty about the future of cryptocurrencies.

Despite it all, the crypto market is ripe with opportunity, and Quilvius (QUIL) token is poised to take advantage of it. Two market-famous meme tokens Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have also been booming before the crash, with many in the crypto worlds gaining millions.

Dogecoin: Many Unique Features of Meme Coin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a decentralized, peer-to-peer digital currency that lets you easily send money online. It is based on the Litecoin protocol and has a strong community of passionate supporters. DOGE is an open-source project with a friendly community and a bright future.

This project has many unique features that make it different from other digital currencies:

DOGE is fast and cheap to send - its transactions are confirmed quickly and have low fees.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is fun and friendly - it has a vibrant community of passionate supporters committed to making it the most fun and familiar digital currency.

This token is an open-source project with a strong community of ardent supporters.

Shiba Inu: The User-Friendly Crypto of Dog-Coin Mania

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a decentralized cryptocurrency that lets users send and receive payments securely and efficiently. SHIB is the native token of Shiba Inu and is used to fuel the network, allowing users to access the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Their team has created tools that make it easy for developers to build applications on top of the Shiba Inu protocol. This project was created to become the world's most user-friendly cryptocurrency. SHIB is a simple and easy-to-use currency accessible to everyone.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) offers numerous benefits to its users. These benefits include low transaction fees, fast transactions, and high security. SHIB also provides users with a high degree of anonymity, which is essential for many people who use cryptocurrencies. It is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a reliable and safe cryptocurrency.

How is Quilvius (QUIL) different?

Quilvius (QUIL) is an innovative coin, built for knowledge. It enables anyone to use and benefit from decentralized education. This project was explicitly completed and designed to make it easy for authors, readers, and investors interested in knowledge and culture, to aid learning, creativity, writing, etc.

Their platform provides several benefits that make it an attractive option.

Firstly, QUIL is incredibly easy to use. The platform's user-friendly interface makes it simple to start building on the Quilvius network. Secondly, it is highly scalable. Their team has developed a unique sharding technique that allows the platform to handle large amounts of data without sacrificing speed or security. Lastly, this project is highly secure. It utilizes some security features, including cryptographic hashing and signatures, to ensure that data stored on the network is safe from tampering or theft.

The Quilvius (QUIL) Community

Quilvius (QUIL) is a utility token that powers the Quilvius ecosystem, which is designed to support authors, readers, and writers. The community is committed to creating a fair and equitable system that allows everyone to share in the success of their ecosystem. QUIL is the native token of Quilvius and is used to access its services and products. Holders can also earn rewards for participating in the Quilvius ecosystem. This project is built on the Ethereum blockchain and is ERC20 compliant. With its strong foundation and bright future, Quilvius (QUIL) is balanced to weather the crypto crash and emerge as a leading player in the space.

The crypto crash was a time of great tumult and uncertainty. Many coins plummeted in value. However, despite the past year's challenges, Quilvius (QUIL) could be an immaculate cryptocurrency for uncertain times, thanks to its innovative features and robust infrastructure.

This project is uniquely positioned to provide a superior experience for users. Quilvius (QUIL) offers instant payment processing and low transaction fees for readers. QUIL provides an easy-to-use platform with high-quality audio content for listeners. And for authors, it provides a powerful toolkit for creating and distributing digital books. In short, it is a well-rounded platform that is destined for success in the years to come.

Quilvius (QUIL) token survives crypto collapse

May has been a terrible month for the crypto asset class. The market is flooded with cryptocurrencies, making it challenging to select the right one. As market participants' confidence erodes, it appears likely that a worldwide recession will soon follow.

However, the excellent news for investors is that this current phase presents the best financial opportunity. Market volatility is trying investors' patience, but crypto enthusiasts still believe that the asset class has a bright future.

Cryptocurrencies such as Quilvius (QUIL), Cardano (ADA), and Tron (TRX) keep making headlines during the crypto winter. Especially, Quilvius (QUIL), which is ready to transform the NFT industry fundamentally.

Quilvius (QUIL) Is The Meme Coin of Knowledge

The Age of Enlightenment 3.0 is being brought to you by Quilvius (QUIL), who is manifesting magically in the metaverse.

Quilvius, after the launch, will make it possible for every member of the community to gain from creativity, information acquisition, sharing, engagement, storytelling, writing, and so much more.

The DeFi of Knowledge, often known as DeEd, was created to unite individuals (writers, readers, and investors) who had previously been left to exist in separate communities (Decentralised Education). The Quilvius Troupe is the official name of the Quilvius Community.

The fuel that powers the Quilvius Token platform will be the QUIL token. One of the many benefits of the platform is that the built-in redistribution mechanism is one of the Quilvius ecosystem's most significant elements, with a maximum supply of 1,000,000.

Moreover, anyone can manufacture and trade NFTQUILs at a reasonable price due to the low transaction costs associated with Binance Smart Chain. There is 55% of the liquidity pool, 20% of the launch burn, 20% marketing, 4% developer, and 1% airdrop.

Join Quilvius (QUIL)’s Presale:

Presale: https://join.quilvius.com/

Website: https://quilvius.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/QuilviusOfficial