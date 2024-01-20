Advertisement
Pushd (PUSHD) Pre-Sale Steals Investors Spotlight as XRP, Cardano (ADA) Remsin in Focus for Altcoin Fans

article image
Guest Author
Pushd (PUSHD) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in January
Sat, 20/01/2024 - 16:00
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
XRP was among the most highly-touted cryptocurrencies of the past halving and bull run cycle. It won a partial victory against the United States Securities and Exchange Commision. Likewise, Cardano (ADA) surged into the crypto world after marketing itself as the true decentralized alternative smart contract platform, prioritizing slow yet steady development which has largely worked out well for its earliest investors.

At the same time,  Pushd (PUSHD), which has attracted a massive amount of investment, is just three weeks into its presale. 

Supporters of Pushd (PUSHD) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

XRP erases some gains in last 30 days

XRP was trading below $0.55 at press time, carrying a poor run of price action well into January 2024 after losing 10% of its value in the past month. 

Ever since its partial SEC victory, XRP holders have little to cling on to after the token lost its spot as the fifth-largest cryptocurrency to the resurgent Solana (SOL).  

Cardano (ADA) enters  2024 with community support

Cardano (ADA) is down 15% in the past week after falling to $0.50 as at press time. 

Cardano (ADA) might be facing in keeping existing investors engaged and attracting newer ones as it loses mindshare to projects with greater ROI. 

Can Pushd (PUSHD) Mount a Challenge to Web2 marketplaces?

Pushd (PUSHD) is a project in its presale phase offering a unique value proposition like no other. Pushd (PUSHD) is, after all, creating the premier decentralized online marketplace alternative designed to capture a segment of the $6 trillion ecommerce industry. In doing so, Pushd (PUSHD) intends to challenge the dominance of giants by creating an online marketplace with their features—without the endless charges and fees, exaggerated KYC, and centralization.

Moreover, Pushd (PUSHD) offers something no other Web2 platform can in the form of staking and passive yield generation opportunities, not to mention a revenue sharing model rewarding Pushd (PUSHD) holders with a portion of the proceeds raised from marketplace fees.

Just three weeks into its presale, Pushd (PUSHD) has already recorded many participants, foreshadowing what could be a god-like pump for early participants once the project launches and lists on exchanges. 

Currently, Pushd (PUSHD) tokens are available at $0.075 during stage 4 of its presale.

Find out more about the Pushd presale at their official website.

#Pushd
