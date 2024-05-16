Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for May 16

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Does XRP have enough strength for continued rise?
    Thu, 16/05/2024 - 15:47
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Some coins are trying to get back to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has increased by 1.13% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is still under sellers' pressure, as it is closer to the support than to the resistance level. In this case, there is still a chance to see a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.51 area.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, none of the sides is dominating after yesterday's bullish candle closure. 

    Respectively, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $0.51-$0.52 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, the picture is quite similar. If the bar closes around the current prices, traders may witness a consolidation between $0.50 and $0.54 by the end of May.

    XRP is trading at $0.5190 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

