    Dogecoin Creator Teaches GameStop Bull Roaring Kitty Major Lesson

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Dogecoin co-creator criticizes GameStop bull Roaring Kitty's social media approach, offering important advice
    Fri, 17/05/2024 - 11:39
    Keith Gill, widely known as Roaring Kitty, recently made a comeback to social media, three years after his influential promotion of GameStop's stock in 2021. Gill's return saw the stock soaring nearly 300% within a week, largely driven by his hourly and then half-hourly meme video postings. 

    This surge of content left many, including crypto enthusiasts and fans, deciphering hidden passphrases in the videos, though the exact messages remained elusive.

    Amid the craze, Billy Markus, co-creator of Dogecoin, known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, voiced his frustration over the frequency of Gill's posts. Markus advised that less frequent posting might be more impactful, suggesting that Roaring Kitty should limit his video posts to every few hours instead of every few minutes.

    Markus clarified that his intention was not to prevent Gill from sharing his content but to offer constructive advice. He emphasized that spacing out the posts could make each one more effective. 

    DOGE also dismissed any personal interest in GameStop stocks, neither supporting nor opposing the stock. He noted that many of Gill’s followers were reacting defensively to any criticism of their perceived leader, displaying what he considered insecurity and a lack of critical thinking.

    Markus further questioned the notion that Gill's frequent posts were an attempt to avoid suspicion of stock manipulation. He argued that if Roaring Kitty had not faced such accusations before, the increased frequency of posts was unlikely to change that. 

    Instead, he suggested that strategic timing and thoughtful content could serve Gill better in maintaining his influence without overwhelming his audience.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

