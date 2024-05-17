Dogecoin Creator Teaches GameStop Bull Roaring Kitty Major Lesson

Keith Gill, widely known as Roaring Kitty, recently made a comeback to social media, three years after his influential promotion of GameStop's stock in 2021. Gill's return saw the stock soaring nearly 300% within a week, largely driven by his hourly and then half-hourly meme video postings.

Advertisement

This surge of content left many, including crypto enthusiasts and fans, deciphering hidden passphrases in the videos, though the exact messages remained elusive.

Amid the craze, Billy Markus, co-creator of Dogecoin, known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, voiced his frustration over the frequency of Gill's posts. Markus advised that less frequent posting might be more impactful, suggesting that Roaring Kitty should limit his video posts to every few hours instead of every few minutes.

i personally don’t understand that argument - i don’t think he’ll get in trouble for stock manipulation as he didn’t before and i also don’t think posting memes every 15 minutes would absolve him from that if he was in trouble for it in the first place — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 16, 2024

Markus clarified that his intention was not to prevent Gill from sharing his content but to offer constructive advice. He emphasized that spacing out the posts could make each one more effective.

DOGE also dismissed any personal interest in GameStop stocks, neither supporting nor opposing the stock. He noted that many of Gill’s followers were reacting defensively to any criticism of their perceived leader, displaying what he considered insecurity and a lack of critical thinking.

Markus further questioned the notion that Gill's frequent posts were an attempt to avoid suspicion of stock manipulation. He argued that if Roaring Kitty had not faced such accusations before, the increased frequency of posts was unlikely to change that.

Instead, he suggested that strategic timing and thoughtful content could serve Gill better in maintaining his influence without overwhelming his audience.