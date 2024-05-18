Advertisement
AD

    Solana (SOL) Ranked Fastest Blockchain: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Using only about 1% of its capacity, Solana is 46 times faster than Ethereum
    Sat, 18/05/2024 - 13:00
    Solana (SOL) Ranked Fastest Blockchain: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to a recent CoinGecko report, Solana is the fastest blockchain in the world at the moment. In a single day, the network processed over 95 million transactions.

    Advertisement

    The report from CoinGecko revealed that Solana boasts the highest daily average transactions per second (TPS) among blockchains, clocking in at 1,053 TPS. Sui follows with 854 TPS, then BSC at 378 TPS, Polygon at 190 TPS, TON at 175 TPS, Tron at 159 TPS, Near at 117 TPS and Avalanche at 89 TPS.

    Source: CoinGecko

    In contrast, Ethereum handles 22.8 TPS and Bitcoin manages 10.7 TPS, indicating that non-EVM blockchains are nearly four times faster on average compared to their EVM-compatible counterparts.

    Solana's peak performance was particularly notable, reaching 1,504 TPS on April 6, 2023, due to a surge in meme coin transactions. This performance is 46 times higher than Ethereum's TPS and over five times higher than Polygon's, the fastest among Ethereum scaling solutions.

    Related
    Wed, 05/15/2024 - 08:40
    Solana (SOL) Beats Ethereum for First Time in History, But There's a Catch
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    However, despite these impressive figures, Solana's peak TPS is still only 1.6% of its theoretical maximum of 65,000 TPS.

    Solana is an open-source blockchain platform that prioritizes minimizing latency and maximizing throughput, even at the expense of some verifiability. It achieves this through a unique set of features, including its novel timestamp mechanism called proof of history (PoH), the block propagation protocol Turbine and parallel transaction processing.

    According to Solana's founder, Anatoly Yakovenko, the primary design goal of Solana was not to achieve maximum throughput. Instead, Solana aims to synchronize state across the globe as swiftly as physical laws permit.

    #Solana
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    related image DOGE Community Reacts to New X Payments Promise to Launch This Year
    2024/05/18 12:55
    DOGE Community Reacts to New X Payments Promise to Launch This Year
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes Dramatic Rebound, One Obstacle Looms
    2024/05/18 12:55
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes Dramatic Rebound, One Obstacle Looms
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Shibarium: Grok’s Insight on TREAT Unveiled by Shiba Inu Insider
    2024/05/18 12:55
    Shibarium: Grok’s Insight on TREAT Unveiled by Shiba Inu Insider
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solana Meme Coin Penguiana Hits Softcap As The Presale Raises Over 1500 SOL, Set To Release P2E Game Demo Next Month
    Aleph Zero Launches Alephoria: Exciting Airdrops, Tournaments, and Rewards Await Users
    COMEX 2024 Features 24 Elements
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Ranked Fastest Blockchain: Details
    DOGE Community Reacts to New X Payments Promise to Launch This Year
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes Dramatic Rebound, One Obstacle Looms
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD