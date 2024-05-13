BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for May 13

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are trying to seize the initiative at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 2.68% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of BTC is about to close in the bullish zone. However, it is too early to think about a reversal, as buyers have not accumulated enough energy yet. In this case, sideways trading in the narrow range of $62,000-$64,000 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Bitcoin is trading at $62,845 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the rise of BTC, going up by 0.87%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of the main altcoin has not bounced far from the support level, which means that there is still a chance to see a decline. Buyers might start thinking about a possible reversal only if the breakout of the vital zone of $3,000 happens.

Ethereum is trading at $2,951 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is not an exceptional to the rule, rising by 0.64%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, XRP has chances for ongoing growth. Such a scenario may happen if the daily candle closes near or above the $0.51 zone. In that case, an upward move may lead to the test of $0.52 soon.

XRP is trading at $0.5074 at press time.