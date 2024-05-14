Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for May 15

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has drop of Cardano (ADA) ended yet?
    Tue, 14/05/2024 - 12:15
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    After a continued fall, the market is still weak, according to CoinMarketCap.

    ADA/USD

    The price of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 1.06% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, one should pay attention to the daily bar's closure in terms of the local resistance level of $0.4329. If the candle closes near it or above, buyers have a chances to bounce back to the $0.44 zone.

    Buyers are trying to seize the initiative after yesterday's bearish closure. If they manage to do it and the bar closes around the current prices, traders may witness a test of $0.44 soon. 

    A less clear picture can be seen on the bigger time frame as neither buyers nor sellers have accumulated energy for a further move. This is confirmed by falling volume.

    In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $0.42-$0.44 is the more likely scenario for the next few weeks.

    ADA is trading at $0.4326 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

