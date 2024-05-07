Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for May 7

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long is accumulation of SHIB going to last?
    Tue, 7/05/2024 - 15:29
    SHIB Price Prediction for May 7
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market might not have faced a local deep, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has dropped by 0.8% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is approaching the local resistance level of $0.00002424. If the daily candle closes near that mark or above, the accumulated strength might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to $0.000025.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of SHIB has bounced off the mirror level of $0.00002350. However, it is too early to think about a reversal as not enough power has been accumulated yet. 

    Related
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for May 6

    In this case, sideways trading around $0.000024 is the most likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    A less positive picture can be seen on the weekly chart. The price of SHIB has tested, several times, the support level of $0.00002136. In case of a drop to this mark, bears may seize the initiative, which can lead to a more profound decline to the vital zone of $0.000020.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002390 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image DOGE Price Prediction for May 7
    2024/05/07 15:25
    DOGE Price Prediction for May 7
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image NEAR Listing Announced by Top Korean Exchange
    2024/05/07 15:25
    NEAR Listing Announced by Top Korean Exchange
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image Michael Saylor Issues Bullish Bitcoin Tip
    2024/05/07 15:25
    Michael Saylor Issues Bullish Bitcoin Tip
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    TradeSta Unveils Non-Custodial Web3 Trading Platform
    New Crypto Casino TG.Casino Becomes Regional iGaming Partner of AC Milan
    ChainGPT Pad Launches OMNIA Protocol to Enhance and Secure Web3 for DeFi Users via DePIN and MEV
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Price Prediction for May 7
    DOGE Price Prediction for May 7
    NEAR Listing Announced by Top Korean Exchange
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD