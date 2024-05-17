SHIB Price Prediction for May 17

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are not giving up at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has risen by 2.34% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is breaking the local resistance level of $0.00002510. If buyers manage to hold the gained initiative, the upward move may continue to the $0.000026 area.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, buyers have seized the initiative as bears have failed to keep the fall going after yesterday's bearish candle.

If the bar closes around current prices, traders may expect a test of the $0.000026 level soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should attention to to the weekly bar closure. If it happens above $0.00002575, growth may continue to the $0.000027-$0.000028 zone.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002515 at press time.