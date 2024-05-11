Advertisement
    Meme Coins Losing Value: BONK, WIF, DOGE Under Pressure

    Vladislav Sopov
    Some major meme coins posting double-digit losses, while meme cryptos segments are worst performers
    Sat, 11/05/2024 - 15:44
    With seven-digit long liquidations, meme cryptocurrencies are yet again among the worst sufferers of the cryptocurrency market drop. The segment's net valuation might dip below $50 billion while all majors are doing worse than the market benchmark.

    All major meme coins are in red: BONK, WIF, FLOKI underperforming

    Today, May 11, 2024, plenty of meme cryptocurrencies are in the red zone. While the net cryptocurrency market capitalization lost 3.6%, all major dog coins are performing worse. Some cryptos with nine-digit caps even demonstrate double-digit losses.

    Meme coins lose value on May 11
    Overall, the sphere of meme coins saw 4.6% of its net valuation being erased. In the top 10 meme coins by market cap, Popcat (POPCAT) suffered the worst, with 17.3% lost overnight. Its capitalization plunged from $513 million to $425 million.

    Amid the largest meme coins, Floki (FLOKI), Bonk (BONK) and Dogwifhat (WIF) witnessed the largest losses with 5%, 6.2% and 4.7% price reductions.

    Such a dropdown is accompanied by significant long positions liquidated. As per CoinGlass data, traders of Dogecoin (DOGE), Bonk (BONK), Pepe (PEPE) and Dogwifhat (WIF) lost $4.5 million worth of long positions in 24 hours.

    Amid plummeting Bitcoin (BTC) prices, the net volume of long liquidations exceeded $131 million in equivalent, with $3.56 million lost in the largest single liquidation.

    Dogwifhat (WIF) cat-themed spin-off stands alone: CWIF spikes by 30%

    When it comes to the segment's performance, cat-themed meme coins are the weakest amid all digital assets. In total, they lost 11.9% in the last 24 hours.

    At the same time, a single asset demonstrates the opposite performance. Catwifhat (CWIF), a Solana WIF copycat, added over 30% in the last day and exploded into the top 1,000 cryptos by market cap.

    With 6.9% lost, Solana meme coins remain the seventh weakest category in crypto in terms of 24 hour performance. The segment's capitalization eyes $7 billion at shrinking trading volume.

    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analysis, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

