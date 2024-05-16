Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for May 16

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can end of week become bullish for Ethereum (ETH)?
    Thu, 16/05/2024 - 15:09
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A further market decline can be postponed, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 0.83% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's growth, the rate of ETH is looking bearish on the hourly chart. If the daily bar closes below the local support level of $2,973, bears may again seize the initiative, which can lead to a drop to the $2,900 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    Bulls could not keep the rise going after yesterday's bullish closure. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, there is a chance to see a test of the support of $2,852 until the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating as the price is far from the main levels. 

    However, if buyers lose the $2,900 zone, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to the $2,600-$2,700 range.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,957 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

