Advertisement
AD

    JPMorgan Names Key Reasons Why Bitcoin Price Won't Rally Hard

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    JPMorgan believes that the Bitcoin price has limited upside due to these key factors
    Fri, 17/05/2024 - 8:00
    JPMorgan Names Key Reasons Why Bitcoin Price Won't Rally Hard
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Banking giant JPMorgan does not expect the price of Bitcoin to experience a substantial rally. 

    Advertisement

    Any potential upside will be "limited" due to waning demand for spot Bitcoin ETFs. 

    Moreover, JPMorgan cited the failure of Hong Kong's cryptocurrency ETF to support its rather cautious stance.  

    According to Bloomberg, the extremely underwhelming performance of crypto ETFs has put a dent in Hong Kong's crypto hub ambitions. 

    Related
    Ripple CTO Names Most Important Person in Company's History

    The products, which debuted just two weeks ago, are already suffering from outflows. For comparison, US-based spot Bitcoin ETFs saw enormous demand following their launch, with BlacRock's IBIT breaking multiple records.  

    The estimated mining cost 

    The largest US bank has also estimated that the cost of mining one coin currently stands at $45,000 following the most recent halving event. 

    Related
    Michael Saylor: Senate Wants Bitcoin

    JPMorgan has noted that a post-halving drop in the hashrate has been delayed by the rather short-lived success of the Runes protocol that pushed Bitcoin fees significantly higher. 

    The top cryptocurrency is currently trading at $66,412 on the Bitstamp exchange.  

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #JP Morgan News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Ripple CTO Names Most Important Person in Company's History
    2024/05/17 08:06
    Ripple CTO Names Most Important Person in Company's History
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Pepe (PEPE) Enormous 200% Rally Continues, Shiba Inu (SHIB) About to Break Fundamental Resistance, Solana (SOL) Made It
    2024/05/17 08:06
    Pepe (PEPE) Enormous 200% Rally Continues, Shiba Inu (SHIB) About to Break Fundamental Resistance, Solana (SOL) Made It
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Ripple's Top Lawyer Celebrates SEC's Latest Setback
    2024/05/17 08:06
    Ripple's Top Lawyer Celebrates SEC's Latest Setback
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Labs and IR4Lab Forge Strategic Partnership to Propel Saudi Arabia's Tech Ecosystem at LEAP 2024
    Leading Voices in Fintech Gather for London’s Most Anticipated Event
    Crypto Pioneer Netki Powers Seamless KYC and Compliance Solutions Across the Sui Ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    JPMorgan Names Key Reasons Why Bitcoin Price Won't Rally Hard
    Ripple CTO Names Most Important Person in Company's History
    Pepe (PEPE) Enormous 200% Rally Continues, Shiba Inu (SHIB) About to Break Fundamental Resistance, Solana (SOL) Made It
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD