    DOGE and SHIB Rival FLOKI Issues Crucial Warning to Community

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Team behind FLOKI meme coin has addressed its community with major warning
    Thu, 9/05/2024 - 13:45
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    The official X account of the Floki (FLOKI) meme cryptocurrency has published a tweet, in which it urged holders and supporters to be careful and avoid using any unverified sources of information about FLOKI.

    All Flokish insights, discussion and updates from the official team that developed FlOKI, it warns, can be obtained only through their official channels, the tweet states.

    The tweet also contains the list of Floki’s official social media channels. They can be found on X, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Discord, Telegram, etc.

    Currently, Floki occupies 56th place on CoinMarketCap and boasts a market capitalization value of $1,618,949,706. Floki’s trading price at the time of this writing comprises $0.0001694.

    Floki added to VanEck's new meme coin index

    Floki emerged in 2021 inspired by Elon Musk’s pet Shiba Inu puppy named Floki – after the eccentric shipbuilder in the popular TV series Vikings.

    Currently, the pseudonymous Floki team continues to build its metaverse game, called Valhalla; this is their major product. It also runs a marketplace Floki Places, where NFTs and Floki merchandise is sold, as well as FlokiFi – a DeFi products platform.

    This week, FLOKI, along with DOGE, SHIB, PEPE and several smaller meme coins were added to the MarketVector’s Meme Coin Index (trading as MEMECOINS) launched by VanEck on Wednesday.

    Out of six popular meme coins this new index tracks, Floki sits in fifth place.

    Demand for meme coins soars

    According to a pseudonymous crypto analyst on X cited by CoinDesk in its recent piece, the cryptocurrency market continues to see pretty high demand for meme coins.

    In April this year, CoinMarketCap added 138 meme coins, while in the same month last year there, were only 18 new ones listed on it. Currently, the above-mentioned data tracking site has 2,229 meme coins in total listed on it, with a comprised market capitalization of more than $50 billion; this almost matches JP Morgan’s market cap and that of Tesla as well.

    The leading meme coins are the ones mentioned in the first part of the article, with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu being the two largest ones in terms of market cap.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
