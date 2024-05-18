Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes Dramatic Rebound, One Obstacle Looms

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) plots new breakout attempt amid 10% WTD surge
    Sat, 18/05/2024 - 12:03
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes Dramatic Rebound, One Obstacle Looms
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) is eyeing a dramatic rebound in the market today as Bitcoin (BTC) returned to $67,000 for the first time in over three weeks. Shiba Inu is taking in some of the bullish sentiment, up by 10% over the trailing seven-day period to $0.00002499, per CoinMarketCap’s data. For Shiba Inu, the metrics are lit up with some contrasting bearish trends also appearing on-chain.

    Advertisement
    SHIB 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

    Shiba Inu has recorded a more or less wavy motion in the past 24 hours where its price has soared by 0.85%. The token has made several attempts to break past the $0.00002461 to $0.0000253 price range with no success.

    Related
    Fri, 05/17/2024 - 14:55
    Crucial SHIB Warning Goes Out, Here's Reason
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    This is understandable considering the SHIB volume has remained relatively low, serving as a barrier to uplifting prices. Per current on-chain data, the major downturn is the token’s volume, which is down 36.76% to $407,626,780. With a reduced buying moment, it depicts bearish sentiment, one that might keep the prices below the $0.0000253 breakout point for much longer.

    Shiba Inu remains one of the most watched meme coins in the market. There have been several attempts to reclaim its spot in the top 10 list of digital currencies, but its generally bearish outlook in recent times has favored protocols like Toncoin more in this regard.

    Shiba Inu has made several headlines in the past with upgrades and milestones recorded on Shibarium, its Layer-2 scaling solution. From the hard fork of Shibarium to the long-awaited launch of ShibaSwap on the L2, the opportunities to beat the general market trend remain high.

    Related
    Thu, 05/16/2024 - 09:45
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars 8% as Shibarium Welcomes ShibaSwap
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Shiba Inu whales have also shown readiness to help crunch the liquidity of the token in circulation. As reported earlier by U.Today, a Shiba Inu whale suddenly came back to life after three years to take in a profit worth $3.2 million.

    While many headwinds are on the horizon, SHIB aims to maintain its resilience around the $0.000025 mark.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Shibarium: Grok’s Insight on TREAT Unveiled by Shiba Inu Insider
    2024/05/18 11:58
    Shibarium: Grok’s Insight on TREAT Unveiled by Shiba Inu Insider
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Vitalik Buterin Addresses Major Concerns by Ethereum Community
    2024/05/18 11:58
    Vitalik Buterin Addresses Major Concerns by Ethereum Community
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    related image Bitcoin Saving Your Money: Michael Saylor Makes Fundamentally Bullish Statement
    2024/05/18 11:58
    Bitcoin Saving Your Money: Michael Saylor Makes Fundamentally Bullish Statement
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solana Meme Coin Penguiana Hits Softcap As The Presale Raises Over 1500 SOL, Set To Release P2E Game Demo Next Month
    Aleph Zero Launches Alephoria: Exciting Airdrops, Tournaments, and Rewards Await Users
    COMEX 2024 Features 24 Elements
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes Dramatic Rebound, One Obstacle Looms
    Shibarium: Grok’s Insight on TREAT Unveiled by Shiba Inu Insider
    Vitalik Buterin Addresses Major Concerns by Ethereum Community
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD