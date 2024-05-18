Advertisement
    DOGE Community Reacts to New X Payments Promise to Launch This Year

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Another promise to push out payments on X app issued, triggering curiosity-driven response from crypto community
    Sat, 18/05/2024 - 12:29
    Contents
    An insider from the X and Dogecoin teams who signs his messages as “DogeDesigner” on the X platform (@cb_doge) has revealed that the X Payments service is expected to launch later in 2024.

    The Dogecoin army immediately responded to that tweet along with non-crypto users — both are looking forward to the release of this much-anticipated feature on Elon Musk’s popular “free speech” platform.

    Elon Musk does not confirm plans to add DOGE to X so far

    This is not the first announcement made by @cb_doge this year by far. Each time, the crypto community, with many DOGE-themed accounts among them, has reacted to them with a large wave of enthusiasm as they hope to finally see their beloved meme cryptocurrency to be finally integrated into the platform.

    Still, the celebratory X owner Elon Musk has not made any statements about the future of DOGE as an official currency of X yet. But that does not discourage the DOGE army anyway.

    What Musk did confirm several times, making it “super clear,” is that neither X nor any other of his companies plan to create their native cryptocurrencies. That was Musk’s response to multiple scams, offering “X coin” to unaware and enthusiastic investors and rumors about plans for such a cryptocurrency to be built and released in the future. This is likely to do with the current witch-hunt that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is leading against altcoins and various crypto wallets and crypto exchanges that list them for trading.

    Sat, 05/18/2024 - 08:13
    DOGE Price Soars 4.45% With 120 Million Dogecoin Mysteriously Sent to Robinhood
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    DOGE army's hard-to-kill hope

    In the meanwhile, X Corporation continues to secure licenses that will allow it to process payments in various U.S. states, including, curiously, payments conducted in cryptocurrencies.

    Therefore, the hopes of the Dogecoin army seem to be based on pure hopes that Elon Musk will eventually confirm his status of DOGE lover and make this OG meme crypto one of the payment options on his social media network.

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
