Advertisement
AD

    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 26% in Volume - What's Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Price of ADA has also increased as it signals potential uptrend
    Fri, 17/05/2024 - 13:31
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 26% in Volume - What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA) has experienced a significant surge in trading activity, hinting at renewed bullish sentiment among investors. According to data from CoinGlass, ADA’s trading volume has skyrocketed by 26.16% over the past 24 hours, reaching a substantial $465.31 million. This surge in volume suggests a heightened level of interest and trading activity on the ADA market.

    Advertisement

    Amid this rising trading activity, the price of Cardano has also shown a notable uptick, currently trading at $0.4895. This marks a 7.44% increase over the last 24 hours, indicating a break from the recent period of consolidation. Analysts and traders are interpreting this price surge as a positive signal for ADA, potentially signaling a new uptrend in the coin’s price.

    Cardano, known for its focus on security and scalability through its unique proof-of-stake protocol, has been gaining attention as a potential competitor to Ethereum (ETH). ADA’s recent price and volume movements may be reflecting growing confidence in the project’s underlying technology and its potential to disrupt the blockchain space.

    Major metric turns bullish

    Further data from CoinGlass indicates that the Open Interest for ADA has increased by 11.89%, now standing at $252.84 million. Open Interest refers to the total number of outstanding contracts that have not been settled and can serve as an indicator of market sentiment and future price movements.

    The increase in Open Interest alongside the surge in trading volume suggests that market participants are increasingly optimistic about ADA’s prospects in the near term. Notably, high Open Interest often precedes significant price movements in either direction. When it rises, it can create a scenario where a large number of contracts need to be closed out or rolled over, potentially leading to increased buying pressure and upward price movement.

    This phenomenon is especially true in a market experiencing bullish sentiment, as seen in the recent surge in ADA’s trading volume and price. Overall, this confluence of factors suggests that market participants are increasingly optimistic about ADA’s future prospects, potentially signaling a shift to a new uptrend.

    #Cardano News #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    related image Shiba Inu Skyrockets 1,590% in Key Metric as Whales Dive in to Save SHIB Price
    2024/05/17 13:26
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 1,590% in Key Metric as Whales Dive in to Save SHIB Price
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakout Failed
    2024/05/17 13:26
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakout Failed
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Elon Musk's Crucial X Announcement Excites DOGE and XRP Communities
    2024/05/17 13:26
    Elon Musk's Crucial X Announcement Excites DOGE and XRP Communities
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    COMEX 2024 Features 24 Elements
    Mining Now Launches Real-Time Mining Insights & Profit Analysis Platform
    LBank Labs and IR4Lab Forge Strategic Partnership to Propel Saudi Arabia's Tech Ecosystem at LEAP 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 26% in Volume - What's Happening?
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 1,590% in Key Metric as Whales Dive in to Save SHIB Price
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakout Failed
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD