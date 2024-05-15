Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for May 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are trying to return to the game, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

SOL chart by CoinStats

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) has increased by 1.07% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL might have set a local resistance level of $149.9. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the bar closes near that mark, there is a chance to see an ongoing rise to the $152-$154 range tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

Bulls are also powerful on the bigger time frame. If the candle closes near the vital zone of $150, the upward move may lead to the test of the resistance of $158.5 soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to think about a reversal as SOL has not accumulated enough energy yet.

Only if the rate gets back to $160 and fixes above it is there a chance to see a test of $180.

SOL is trading at $148.98 at press time.