Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for May 15

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect upward move of Solana (SOL) soon?
    Wed, 15/05/2024 - 14:40
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for May 15
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls are trying to return to the game, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    SOL chart by CoinStats

    SOL/USD

    The price of Solana (SOL) has increased by 1.07% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL might have set a local resistance level of $149.9. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the bar closes near that mark, there is a chance to see an ongoing rise to the $152-$154 range tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    Bulls are also powerful on the bigger time frame. If the candle closes near the vital zone of $150, the upward move may lead to the test of the resistance of $158.5 soon.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to think about a reversal as SOL has not accumulated enough energy yet.

    Related
    DOGE Price Prediction for May 14

    Only if the rate gets back to $160 and fixes above it is there a chance to see a test of $180.

    SOL is trading at $148.98 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image Samson Mow Slams Ripple for Spreading FUD About Bitcoin and Tether, Ripple Files Motion to Seal Documents, Here's Why Ethereum ETF Could Be Denied: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    2024/05/15 14:35
    Samson Mow Slams Ripple for Spreading FUD About Bitcoin and Tether, Ripple Files Motion to Seal Documents, Here's Why Ethereum ETF Could Be Denied: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image Grok Army Suggests Potential Reason for OpenAI Cofounder's Resignation, But There's a Catch
    2024/05/15 14:35
    Grok Army Suggests Potential Reason for OpenAI Cofounder's Resignation, But There's a Catch
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Stellar (XLM) Activates Major Upgrade on Testnet, What Comes Next?
    2024/05/15 14:35
    Stellar (XLM) Activates Major Upgrade on Testnet, What Comes Next?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ETFSwap (ETFS) Crosses 4,000 Users With $1.5 Million Raised
    LBank's Mother's Day Initiative: Supporting Christ Foundation Orphanage Home and Widows Outreach Center in Nigeria
    Liminal Custody Secures Key ADGM FSP License, Reinforcing Leadership in Digital Asset Custody
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for May 15
    Samson Mow Slams Ripple for Spreading FUD About Bitcoin and Tether, Ripple Files Motion to Seal Documents, Here's Why Ethereum ETF Could Be Denied: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Grok Army Suggests Potential Reason for OpenAI Cofounder's Resignation, But There's a Catch
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD