Advertisement
AD

    Here's When Bitcoin Bull Cycle Might End

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju has predicted when current bullish cycle could potentially end
    Fri, 17/05/2024 - 16:17
    Here's When Bitcoin Bull Cycle Might End
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to Ki Young Ju, CEO of on-chain market intelligence and analytics CryptoQuant, Bitcoin is still in the middle of a bullish cycle. 

    Advertisement

    The analyst has pointed to the fact that its market cap is currently growing at a faster pace compared to its realized cap. 

    Based on historical data, this trend tends to last around two years. Hence, he believes that this cycle might end around April 2025. 

    The largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at $66,166 after adding 0.1% over the past 24 hours. On the year-to-date basis, Bitcoin is up 71%.

    Related
    Fri, 05/17/2024 - 14:01
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Rejection as Volume Drops 38%
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    As reported by U.Today, banking giant JPMorgan recently predicted that the price of the leading cryptocurrency would not experience a substantial rally in the near future. The banking giant's forecast is based on the faltering demand for spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. and the underwhelming launch of similar crypto products in Hong Kong. 

    Earlier this week, the price of Bitcoin swiftly soared after the latest consumer price index (CPI) reading showed cooling U.S. inflation. This suggests that the U.S. Federal Reserve might be more emboldened to cut rates multiple times this year.

    Related
    Fri, 05/17/2024 - 13:53
    Litecoin (LTC) Hits Epic 245 Million Transaction Milestone: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Now that the ETF narrative is slowly waning, the bulls are pinning their hopes on falling inflation in the U.S.

    Earlier this month, permabull Tom Lee predicted that the price of the leading cryptocurrency could eventually surpass $150,000 this year. The Fundstrat cofounder believes that U.S. inflation is going to come down substantially in the second part of 2024.

    In the meantime, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz expects the Bitcoin price to remain range-bound in the near future.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Dan Tapiero Names Top Catalyst to Drive Bitcoin (BTC) Growth
    2024/05/17 16:12
    Dan Tapiero Names Top Catalyst to Drive Bitcoin (BTC) Growth
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image SEC Never Loses? Veteran Labels Ripple Case Mixed Verdict
    2024/05/17 16:12
    SEC Never Loses? Veteran Labels Ripple Case Mixed Verdict
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image SOL Founder Reflects on Solana's Original Vision: Details
    2024/05/17 16:12
    SOL Founder Reflects on Solana's Original Vision: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    COMEX 2024 Features 24 Elements
    Mining Now Launches Real-Time Mining Insights & Profit Analysis Platform
    LBank Labs and IR4Lab Forge Strategic Partnership to Propel Saudi Arabia's Tech Ecosystem at LEAP 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Here's When Bitcoin Bull Cycle Might End
    Dan Tapiero Names Top Catalyst to Drive Bitcoin (BTC) Growth
    SEC Never Loses? Veteran Labels Ripple Case Mixed Verdict
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD