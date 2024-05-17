Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) Trading in Tandem with Tech Stocks

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin's correlation with stock is increasing again
    Fri, 17/05/2024 - 18:27
    Bitcoin (BTC) Trading in Tandem with Tech Stocks
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, is trading in lockstep with technology stocks once again, according to a Friday report by Bloomberg. 

    Advertisement

    The 90-day correlation between the flagship cryptocurrency and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has reached 0.46, the highest level in almost a year. 

    The increasing correlation undermines the portfolio diversification narrative that is frequently being pushed by Bitcoin proponents. 

    Earlier this year, Bitcoin's correlation with stocks declined significantly. In fact, it turned negative in April, according to Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer. 

    The correlation between the largest cryptocurrency and equities tends to fluctuate based on macro-financial conditions. For instance, it soared to as high as 0.50 in May 2022. It also surged through the roof in 2020 during the QE era.   

    Related
    Fri, 05/17/2024 - 16:38
    Ancient Ethereum Wallets Unload a Lot of ETH Amid Major Price Breakout
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Earlier this week, major US stock market averages managed to jump to record highs after the most recent CPI report showed declining inflation in the US.

    Bitcoin has also rebounded, reclaiming the much-coveted $67,000 level and reaching the highest price point since early April. 

    The latest inflation data has revived bullish sentiment since Wall Street believes that the U.S. Federal Reserve might now end up cutting rates multiple times this year. Lower borrowing costs would be hugely beneficial for risk assets like stocks and crypto. 

    However, the Fed has yet to break the back of inflation, which might suggest that this investor optimism could be premature.   

    Earlier today, U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman predicted that inflation would likely remain elevated "for some time." However, Bowman has stressed that she would be willing to hike rates if needed. 

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Ancient Ethereum Wallets Unload a Lot of ETH Amid Major Price Breakout
    2024/05/17 18:46
    Ancient Ethereum Wallets Unload a Lot of ETH Amid Major Price Breakout
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image SHIB Price Prediction for May 17
    2024/05/17 18:46
    SHIB Price Prediction for May 17
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Makes Bullish Shibarium Announcement, XRP Made Strong Comeback, 3 Trillion SHIB Sent to Robinhood Amid 12.2% Price Surge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    2024/05/17 18:46
    SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Makes Bullish Shibarium Announcement, XRP Made Strong Comeback, 3 Trillion SHIB Sent to Robinhood Amid 12.2% Price Surge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Aleph Zero Launches Alephoria: Exciting Airdrops, Tournaments, and Rewards Await Users
    COMEX 2024 Features 24 Elements
    Mining Now Launches Real-Time Mining Insights & Profit Analysis Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Trading in Tandem with Tech Stocks
    Ancient Ethereum Wallets Unload a Lot of ETH Amid Major Price Breakout
    SHIB Price Prediction for May 17
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD