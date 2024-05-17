Advertisement
    Ancient Ethereum Wallets Unload a Lot of ETH Amid Major Price Breakout

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Old Ethereum wallets move big money as ETH price spikes
    Fri, 17/05/2024 - 16:38
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    In an eye-catching development, ancient wallets connected to Vitalik Buterin, the cofounder of Ethereum (ETH), have resurfaced amid the current surge in ETH prices. 

    Reports indicate that 200 ETH, equivalent to a staggering $600,000, originating from the very wallets that once funded Buterin's ventures, have recently been traced to a transaction with the U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange, Kraken.

    Fri, 05/17/2024 - 14:41
    Vitalik Buterin Reveals Future of Ethereum and 'Free Internet?'
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    The saga began nine years ago when an address known as "0x5eD" initially funded Vitalik Buterin's wallets. Just two days after this historic transaction, a substantial amount of 2,000 ETH was swiftly transferred from "0x5eD" to another address labeled "0x2FE." Remarkably, these ETH holdings remained dormant within "0x2FE" for nearly a decade, until they were abruptly sent onward to "0x9D2."

    The most recent twist in this enigmatic narrative unfolded mere hours ago, when "0x9D2" deposited 200 ETH back into Kraken.

    Ethereum (ETH) price outlook

    The timing of these transactions is particularly noteworthy, occurring against the backdrop of a significant uptrend in the price of ETH. 

    ""
    ETH to USD by CoinMarketCap

    During today's trading session, the price of Ethereum is up almost 6%, reaching a high of $3,110 in the last week and a half. Importantly, over the past three days, the price action has almost completely reversed the decline of the previous nine days.

    Fri, 05/17/2024 - 09:22
    Ethereum (ETH) Finally Breaks Crucial $3,000 Resistance, What Comes Next?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    As a reminder, the deadline to accept or deny an Ethereum spot ETF is coming in less than a week and is the first of its kind among altcoins.

    Why old wallets associated with the founders of Ethereum are sending tokens to the exchange while the price of ETH is rising, and all this is happening a week before the decision on the Ethereum ETF, is perhaps the biggest question in the crypto world right now.

