Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    SOL and BNB Price Prediction for May 13

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Have Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB) got enough strength to move upward?
    Mon, 13/05/2024 - 15:38
    SOL and BNB Price Prediction for May 13
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The new week has started bullish for most of the coins; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SOL/USD

    The price of Solana (SOL) has risen by 1.12% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, buyers have seized the initiative, but one should wait until the bar closes. If it happens near current prices, there is a chance to see a test of the resistance level of $158.50 by the end of the week.

    SOL is trading at $146.49 at press time.

    BNB/USD

    Binance Coin (BNB) is less of a gainer than SOL, going up by 0.38% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, the rate of BNB has not accumulated enough energy for an upward move. At the moment, one should focus on the vital zone of $600. 

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for May 12

    If the bar closes above it and with no long wick, growth may lead to the test of the $630-$640 range soon.

    BNB is trading at $594.7 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image Elon Musk Reacts to Recent Troublesome OpenAI News: 'Wow'
    2024/05/13 15:33
    Elon Musk Reacts to Recent Troublesome OpenAI News: 'Wow'
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image SHIB, PEPE, FLOKI, BONK: Meme Coins Amid Best Performers
    2024/05/13 15:33
    SHIB, PEPE, FLOKI, BONK: Meme Coins Amid Best Performers
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 71% in Volume - What's Happening?
    2024/05/13 15:33
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 71% in Volume - What's Happening?
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    HIPTHER's European Gaming Congress 2024 Extends to a Two-Day Spectacle at a Stunning New Venue
    Bitsgap Introduces Mobile App, Bringing Crypto Trading Power to Your Pocket
    Dutch Blockchain Days 2024 x OKX: Leading the Blockchain, Crypto & Web3 Discussion
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SOL and BNB Price Prediction for May 13
    Elon Musk Reacts to Recent Troublesome OpenAI News: 'Wow'
    SHIB, PEPE, FLOKI, BONK: Meme Coins Amid Best Performers
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD