SOL and BNB Price Prediction for May 13

The new week has started bullish for most of the coins; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) has risen by 1.12% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, buyers have seized the initiative, but one should wait until the bar closes. If it happens near current prices, there is a chance to see a test of the resistance level of $158.50 by the end of the week.

SOL is trading at $146.49 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is less of a gainer than SOL, going up by 0.38% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the rate of BNB has not accumulated enough energy for an upward move. At the moment, one should focus on the vital zone of $600.

If the bar closes above it and with no long wick, growth may lead to the test of the $630-$640 range soon.

BNB is trading at $594.7 at press time.