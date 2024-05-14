DOGE Price Prediction for May 14

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The bounce back has not lasted long, and most of the coins have come back to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 1.12% over the past day.

On the hourly chart, the rate of the meme coin is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $0.1461 and the resistance of $0.1551.

As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances of any sharp moves by the end of the day.

A similar picture can be seen on the bigger time frame. The price of DOGE is far from its low and peak of the day, which means none of the sides has accumulated enough energy yet. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $0.145-$0.1550 is the most likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, DOGE is in the middle of a wide channel. As the volume keeps falling, traders are unlikely to see any sharp ups or downs soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.1491 at press time.