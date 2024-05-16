Entangle Launches Hotly Anticipated Omnichain Mainnet

Advertisement

The major mainnet release activates crucial functionalities for all core elements of Entangle's design. It advanced the interaction between EVM and non-EVM ecosystems, as well as between Ethereum-like and Cosmos-like blockchains.

Entangle launches mainnet version of its omnichain infrastructure

Innovative blockchain platform Entangle announces the successful launch of its interoperable omnichain mainnet after two years of development and the completion of a testnet experiment. With mainnet activated, Entangle secures the status of a prominent player on the omnichain scene.

Entangle Mainnet is Live!



The Future is Now Omnichain. pic.twitter.com/h2FW0UtyFd — Entangle (@Entanglefi) April 26, 2024

From the outset, mainnet the launch includes the release of multiple key components: the Entangle Blockchain itself, Entangle Explorer, Photon Messaging, Validators, Delegation and e-Bridge. The architecture of the Entangle Blockchain is built on a layered structure, consisting of the Application Layer, Modules Layer and the Tendermint Consensus Layer.

The Entangle Blockchain has accomplished an average block time of less than 2.8 seconds, showcasing its resource-efficiency for all types of dApps. The Photon Messaging feature further enhances the platform, enabling omnichain development across 16 EVM and non-EVM blockchains, including Solana.

In a comment, the Entangle team stresses that the release of the mainnet mechanisms gives a boost to the utility of NGL, the platform's core native cryptocurrency:

With the Mainnet launch, NGL holders now have the opportunity to stake their tokens to secure the blockchain, earn rewards, and benefit from more promotions coming up within the Entangle Ecosystem.

The staking process includes delegating tokens to the Entangle validators and agent network, which plays a vital role in securing the Photon Messaging system.

70+ blockchain firms joined Entangle as validators

Currently, there are 71 validators, including prominent market leaders such as Hashkey Cloud, Rhino, Nodefi and DaiC, with more validators expected to join.

As a result, approximately 25 million NGL tokens have already been staked or delegated to validators, underscoring the enthusiasm and confidence in Entangle’s potential. Users can visit the Entangle Explorer and select a validator or transmitter agent to delegate their tokens.

Entangle's upcoming initiatives include onboarding agents who will also accept delegations and stakes from users.

As covered by U.Today previously, on March 22, 2024, Entangle secured strategic funding from Ethereum (ETH) heavyweight ConsenSys. Since March 2024, NGL token is available on centralized exchanges (CEXes).