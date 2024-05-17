Advertisement
    Cryptocurrency Market Comeback? Stablecoins' Market Caps Show 25% Surge

    Arman Shirinyan
    Stablecoins saw enormous surge over past week, suggesting comeback on crypto market
    Fri, 17/05/2024 - 8:24
    The bounce we have witnessed this week on the cryptocurrency market has been validated by the growth of stablecoins' market capitalization. The growth of stable assets is a crucial indicator reflecting inflows into the industry and can be used as a gauge of external investors' sentiment.

    With crypto prices back on the rise, a good sign that this upward trend may continue would be if stablecoin market caps resume the growth they saw from mid-October to mid-April. During that period, the combined market caps of USDT, USDC, DAI, BUSD, USDP and TUSD soared by 25%. This increase supported rising trading volumes and indicated investors' willingness to keep their funds in cryptocurrencies instead of liquidating them.

    However, over the past four weeks, this growth in fiat-pegged crypto has flatlined. The combined market cap of the top six stablecoins has remained relatively stable, showing neither significant growth nor decline. This stagnation could be a crucial indicator of market sentiment moving forward.

    Pay attention to which direction these market caps go from here, as they will likely help foreshadow whether Bitcoin pushes toward a new all-time high or dips below $60,000 again. If stablecoin market caps start to rise again, they would suggest renewed confidence among investors and an influx of capital onto the crypto market.

    On the contrary, if these market caps begin to shrink, it could indicate that investors are pulling out of crypto and converting their holdings back into fiat, which is a negative sign for the market that will most likely lead to a substantial price correction and return below values we saw recently.

    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

