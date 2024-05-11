Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for May 11

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long will drop of SHIB last?
    Sat, 11/05/2024 - 17:34
    SHIB Price Prediction for May 11
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market keeps falling after a slight bounce back, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has dropped by 3.66% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly time frame, the rate of SHIB is more bearish than bullish as it is on the way back to the support level of $0.00002240. If the daily bar closes near that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout followed by a move to $0.0000222.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the bar closure in terms of the support level of $0.00002230.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 8

    If it happens near it, there is a high chance of a drop to the $0.00002150-$0.000022 area by the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    A similar situation is on the weekly time frame. If the candle closes near the current prices, the breakout might be a prerequisite for a decline to the $0.000018 zone.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002259 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image ChainGPT (CGPT) Integrates Crypto into AI in Novel Way
    2024/05/11 17:29
    ChainGPT (CGPT) Integrates Crypto into AI in Novel Way
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image Bloomberg Strategist Presents Warning for Crypto per Bitcoin/Gold Cross
    2024/05/11 17:29
    Bloomberg Strategist Presents Warning for Crypto per Bitcoin/Gold Cross
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image ETH/BTC: Tuur Demeester Registers Surprising Pattern
    2024/05/11 17:29
    ETH/BTC: Tuur Demeester Registers Surprising Pattern
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solana Meme Coin Penguiana Raises 800 SOL In The First 7 Days Of Presale, Set To Release P2E Game Demo Next Month
    ChainGPT Pad Launches Wisdomise AI IDO to Bring Inclusive, AI-Powered Wealth Management Tools to Web3
    Experience the Future of Liquid Staking: Kintsu Testnet Launches Exclusively on May 13th
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Price Prediction for May 11
    ChainGPT (CGPT) Integrates Crypto into AI in Novel Way
    Bloomberg Strategist Presents Warning for Crypto per Bitcoin/Gold Cross
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD