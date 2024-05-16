Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Breaks Silence on Ethereum ETF

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Dogecoin's Billy Markus slams SEC ahead of Ethereum ETF verdict
    Thu, 16/05/2024 - 9:58
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Breaks Silence on Ethereum ETF
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent social media discussion, Dogecoin co-author Billy Markus gave his opinion on the upcoming SEC decision regarding Ethereum-based exchange-traded funds. Responding to a skeptical post about the fate of ETH ETFs, Markus expressed an equally pessimistic stance, implying that the current "compromised" state of the regulator holds little good for potential approval.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Major Metric Signals Huge Rebound, Says Analyst

    This statement from Markus comes amid heightened expectations surrounding Ethereum's legal position as part of the SEC's ETF discussions. Financial lawyer Scott Johnsson recently opined that Ethereum's legal classification will figure prominently in the upcoming ETF decisions. He noted the regulator's reluctance to approve commodity trust shares for Ethereum, citing concerns about its securities-like nature, something Bitcoin ETFs have not faced.

    Current situation for Ethereum ETFs

    The imminent decision dates for VanEck and ARK Invest's applications for Ethereum ETFs, set for May 23 and May 24, respectively, which is already a week away, has intensified speculation in the crypto industry. Despite expectations of a rejection due to Ethereum's alleged regulatory failure, the exact basis for the SEC's potential rejection remains unclear.

    Markus's remarks add to the skepticism surrounding the prospects of Ethereum ETFs, reflecting the broader sentiment in the cryptocurrency community regarding regulatory obstacles.

    Related
    Here's Why Ethereum ETF Could Be Denied

    There are still unanswered questions about the extent to which regulatory barriers will prevent the mass adoption of Ethereum and altcoins, and whether there will be alternative investment opportunities. 

    There are also ongoing debates about the effectiveness and fairness of the regulatory framework, with supporters arguing for clearer guidelines and opponents criticizing excessive regulatory overreach.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum News #Ethereum ETF #Dogecoin co-founder
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars 8% as Shibarium Welcomes ShibaSwap
    2024/05/16 09:54
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars 8% as Shibarium Welcomes ShibaSwap
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image XRP Made Strong Comeback: Details
    2024/05/16 09:54
    XRP Made Strong Comeback: Details
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Expects Bitcoin Price Pump
    2024/05/16 09:54
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Expects Bitcoin Price Pump
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    One Trading Extends the Reach of its Institutional Trading Services in Europe Through Integration with Talos
    RockTree Capital Unveils Cyberpunk Crypto Future In New Website
    Cosmos Hub Approves $1 Million Grant to Dora Factory for Quadratic Funding Initiative
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Breaks Silence on Ethereum ETF
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars 8% as Shibarium Welcomes ShibaSwap
    XRP Made Strong Comeback: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD