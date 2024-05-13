Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Skyrocket 20% If This Happens

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) community awaits possible 20% surge, with analyst Ali Martinez's bullish prediction coinciding with renewed interest in meme coins, sparked by resurgence of Keith 'Roaring Kitty' Gill, known for his role in GameStop (GME) saga
    Mon, 13/05/2024 - 16:15
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Skyrocket 20% If This Happens
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Renowned crypto analyst Ali Martinez suggests a potential bullish surge for Shiba Inu (SHIB), the meme-inspired cryptocurrency, predicting a 20% upswing if it manages to breach the upper boundary of a descending parallel channel at $0.00002444. Martinez's analysis, depicted in a chart attached to the post, indicates SHIB's trajectory aiming at surpassing this crucial resistance level.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Crucial Airdrop Warning Issued to Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community

    Today's cryptocurrency market saw a notable uptick, particularly for meme-based digital assets. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the meme cryptocurrency sector experienced a significant 5.56% surge in capitalization, amounting to a staggering $52.94 billion. Trading volumes for the meme-inspired tokens surged by over 118%, underscoring the heightened interest and activity within this niche.

    ""
    Source: Ali Martinez

    Leading the charge alongside SHIB are other meme coins like Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Dogecoin (DOGE). This surge in meme coin activity coincides with the resurgence of interest in the crypto space, possibly fueled by the return of Keith "Roaring Kitty" Gill to the limelight. 

    "Roaring Kitty" is back

    Gill, notable for his involvement in the GameStop (GME) stock short-squeeze saga in 2021, has once again become a prominent figure in financial discussions. 

    A former financial advisor and investor, Gill became widely known for his bullish stance toward GameStop. His enthusiastic and persuasive posts attracted a large following in the online trading community, influencing many retail investors to buy shares of GameStop, creating a sort of cult.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hanging From Edge

    While SHIB stands out among its meme coin counterparts, Martinez's forecast injects a renewed sense of optimism into its trajectory. The potential 20% upswing, contingent upon breaching the resistance level, could herald a significant bullish trend for the SHIB community.

    #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Memecoin News #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for May 13
    2024/05/13 16:10
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for May 13
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image SHIB Payments Expand to Airbnb and Nike, 'Sleeping Giant's' Awakening Could Push XRP Higher, Mark Cuban Says SEC Should Learn From Japan: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    2024/05/13 16:10
    SHIB Payments Expand to Airbnb and Nike, 'Sleeping Giant's' Awakening Could Push XRP Higher, Mark Cuban Says SEC Should Learn From Japan: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image Ripple CEO Denies "Attacking" Tether
    2024/05/13 16:10
    Ripple CEO Denies "Attacking" Tether
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    HIPTHER's European Gaming Congress 2024 Extends to a Two-Day Spectacle at a Stunning New Venue
    Bitsgap Introduces Mobile App, Bringing Crypto Trading Power to Your Pocket
    Dutch Blockchain Days 2024 x OKX: Leading the Blockchain, Crypto & Web3 Discussion
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Skyrocket 20% If This Happens
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for May 13
    SHIB Payments Expand to Airbnb and Nike, 'Sleeping Giant's' Awakening Could Push XRP Higher, Mark Cuban Says SEC Should Learn From Japan: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD