DOGE Price Prediction for May 17

Most of the coins are in the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has risen by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is looking bullish as it is trying to return to the local resistance level of $0.1539. If buyers manage to do that, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.16 zone.

A less positive picture can be seen on the daily time frame. The rate is far from key levels, which means neither bulls nor bears are ready to make a sharp move.

In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $0.15-$0.16 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

A similar situation can be seen on the weekly chart. The price is in the middle of a wide range, between the support of $0.1225 and the resistance of $0.1690. All in all, one can expect consolidation around $0.15 until the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.1526 at press time.