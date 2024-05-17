Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for May 17

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has accumulation period of DOGE ended yet?
    Fri, 17/05/2024 - 16:21
    DOGE Price Prediction for May 17
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the coins are in the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has risen by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is looking bullish as it is trying to return to the local resistance level of $0.1539. If buyers manage to do that, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.16 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    A less positive picture can be seen on the daily time frame. The rate is far from key levels, which means neither bulls nor bears are ready to make a sharp move. 

    Related
    Thu, 05/16/2024 - 15:09
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for May 16
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $0.15-$0.16 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    A similar situation can be seen on the weekly chart. The price is in the middle of a wide range, between the support of $0.1225 and the resistance of $0.1690. All in all, one can expect consolidation around $0.15 until the end of the month.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1526 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image Here's When Bitcoin Bull Cycle Might End
    2024/05/17 16:17
    Here's When Bitcoin Bull Cycle Might End
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Dan Tapiero Names Top Catalyst to Drive Bitcoin (BTC) Growth
    2024/05/17 16:17
    Dan Tapiero Names Top Catalyst to Drive Bitcoin (BTC) Growth
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image SEC Never Loses? Veteran Labels Ripple Case Mixed Verdict
    2024/05/17 16:17
    SEC Never Loses? Veteran Labels Ripple Case Mixed Verdict
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    COMEX 2024 Features 24 Elements
    Mining Now Launches Real-Time Mining Insights & Profit Analysis Platform
    LBank Labs and IR4Lab Forge Strategic Partnership to Propel Saudi Arabia's Tech Ecosystem at LEAP 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Price Prediction for May 17
    Here's When Bitcoin Bull Cycle Might End
    Dan Tapiero Names Top Catalyst to Drive Bitcoin (BTC) Growth
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD