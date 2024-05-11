Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for May 11

    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect bounce back of DOGE?
    Sat, 11/05/2024 - 14:26
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Buyers could not hold the initiative, and the weekend has started with a drop of most coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has declined by 4.89% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE might have found a local support level at $0.1433. At the moment, one should pay attention to the daily bar closure. If it happens far from this mark, there is a chance of a test of $0.1455.

    On the bigger time frame, the technical picture is bearish as the rate is returning to the nearest support level of $0.1420. If a breakout happens, the decline may continue to the $0.1350-$0.14 zone soon.

    From the midterm point of view, the price of DOGE has once again bounced off the resistance level of $0.1690, which means that buyers are not ready to seize the initiative yet. If the weekly candle closes around the current levels, traders may witness a test of the $0.13 area shortly.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1434 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

