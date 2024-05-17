Advertisement
AD

    Former Binance CEO Revives 5-Year Bitcoin Call

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Former Binance CEO CZ has reemerged on social media to highlight successful five-year-old Bitcoin prediction
    Fri, 17/05/2024 - 9:13
    Former Binance CEO Revives 5-Year Bitcoin Call
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a surprising move, the former CEO of Binance, CZ, has resurfaced on social media to remind everyone of a Bitcoin (BTC) prediction he made five years ago. CZ, who is currently serving a four-month prison sentence in the U.S., referred to a 2019 post where he predicted significant changes once Bitcoin's price surpassed $8,000. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    5 Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) May Hit All-Time High Soon

    With Bitcoin now trading above $66,000 and having reached highs near $74,000, his forecast appears accurate.

    CZ's reappearance on social media has sparked curiosity, especially given his current legal troubles. In April, he was sentenced to four months in prison after pleading guilty to money laundering charges, following his resignation as CEO of Binance. 

    The cryptocurrency exchange also agreed to a substantial fine of $4.3 billion. Prosecutors had initially sought a three-year sentence for the 47-year-old entrepreneur, making his four-month term seem notably light.

    Path to the top

    During his tenure, CZ was a pivotal figure in the cryptocurrency world, guiding Binance to become one of the largest and most influential exchanges globally. His decision to resurface and comment on Bitcoin's price trajectory has intrigued both supporters and critics, highlighting his continued influence in the crypto community.

    Related
    Michael Saylor Delivers Surprising Meme Bitcoin (BTC) Statement

    ""
    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Bitcoin itself has seen monumental growth since CZ's initial prediction. The cryptocurrency boasts a market capitalization of $1.3 trillion and has established itself as a key asset on the financial market, alongside traditional investments like gold and equities.

    Its integration into mainstream finance is underscored by the approval of a spot ETF on the U.S. stock market, broadening its appeal to a wide range of investors, including pension funds.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price #Changpeng Zhao
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Cryptocurrency Market Comeback? Stablecoins' Market Caps Show 25% Surge
    2024/05/17 09:08
    Cryptocurrency Market Comeback? Stablecoins' Market Caps Show 25% Surge
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image JPMorgan Names Key Reasons Why Bitcoin Price Won't Rally Hard
    2024/05/17 09:08
    JPMorgan Names Key Reasons Why Bitcoin Price Won't Rally Hard
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Ripple CTO Names Most Important Person in Company's History
    2024/05/17 09:08
    Ripple CTO Names Most Important Person in Company's History
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Labs and IR4Lab Forge Strategic Partnership to Propel Saudi Arabia's Tech Ecosystem at LEAP 2024
    Leading Voices in Fintech Gather for London’s Most Anticipated Event
    Crypto Pioneer Netki Powers Seamless KYC and Compliance Solutions Across the Sui Ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Former Binance CEO Revives 5-Year Bitcoin Call
    Cryptocurrency Market Comeback? Stablecoins' Market Caps Show 25% Surge
    JPMorgan Names Key Reasons Why Bitcoin Price Won't Rally Hard
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD