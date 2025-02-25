Advertisement
AD

    POPG Web3 Entertainment Platform Teases IDOs and More

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 25/02/2025 - 13:00
    POPG, multi-product Web3 entertainment ecosystem, shares details of its recent accomplishments and future plans
    Advertisement
    POPG Web3 Entertainment Platform Teases IDOs and More
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Launched in November 2024, POPG ecosystem of blockchain-centric entertainment offerings onboards new cohorts of players while the POPG cryptocurrency IDO inches closer. The early adopters already benefit from POPG while using various platform products.

    POPG offers 360° Web3 entertainment experiences “by fans for fans”

    POPG, a feature-rich Web3 entertainment ecosystem, unifies a clutch of end-user products for various audience segments. “Built by fans for fans,” POPG’s motto since the very onset of its operations, still reflects the product's mission and vision.

    Article image
    Image by POPG

    Within the POPG ecosystem, three independent products are live: a rewards platform (POP.VIP), an iGaming platform (POP.GAME) and an exclusive event access platform (POP.LIVE). The rewards platform allows early adopters to benefit from their POPG token holdings. All users are welcome to save their POPG coins to unlock incredible rewards on POP.VIP.

    HOT Stories
    Ex-Binance CZ Remains Bullish on Bitcoin Despite Crash, Here’s Why
    SBF Puzzles Crypto Community with Recent X Posts
    XRP on Verge of Losing Crucial Support, Ethereum (ETH) Vital Resistance Reached, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tumbles Rapidly
    Crypto Analyst Raoul Pal Sees Stunning Paralles Between 2025 and 2017

    The more tokens are saved, the higher the user status in the VIP tiers and the bigger their rebates — up to 14%. Plus, being a VIP member, users can gain exclusive access to POPG premium event platform with invite-only membership.

    Advertisement

    POP.GAME is a “reliable iGaming” product for professional cyberathletes and newcomers. Listening to community feedback, they build an environment where everyone can enjoy the experience without going too far, and each one can contribute to make it enjoyable and thrilling at the same time.

    The developers highlight the innovative design of the platform and its increasing influence in the segments of GameFi, Web3 iGaming and related fields:

    POPG came into this world as a solution to address the real world problems, to meet the demands of the growing entertainment industry all while harnessing the power of Web3 technology. It is more than just a project—it’s a force for change.

    POPG’s credibility is based on a “user first” approach, balanced strategy and community-centric design of every element in the ecosystem.

    POPG token: Single asset, numerous utilities

    With the platform’s POP.LIVE platform, users can grab exclusive passes to many kinds of events globally. At POPG, the team is laser focused on offering priority access and fairly priced tickets for all major happenings. For music lovers, sports fans, POP.LIVE works like a one-stop dashboard for ticket distribution.

    The POPG token is a core element of the product’s monetization, its community development and a user incentives instrument. Namely, POPG can be saved on POP.VIP with the purpose of accumulating up to 14% yearly rebates that can be redeemed on entertainment products and services.

    Then, the same POPG token is the currency of POP.GAME, being used throughout the platform to play. It is a convenient one-stop payment method accessible for all existing and potential activities.

    Also, POPG can be used to purchase tickets on POP.LIVE. The level of access and the availability of tickets is determined by the saving tier level on POP.VIP.

    In order to introduce POPG to a broader audience, the team is going to organize an initial decentralized exchange offering (IDO) on one of the trending launchpads. 

    Then, the POPG ecosystem will be focused on running POPG on centralized exchanges (CEXes) in pairs with Bitcoin (BTC) and the largest stablecoins.

    #POPG

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 25, 2025 - 12:54
    Bitcoin Whale Hits Binance After 3 Years of Dormancy
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 25, 2025 - 12:11
    Ex-Binance CZ Remains Bullish on Bitcoin Despite Crash, Here’s Why
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    20th Edition Connected Banking Summit Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025 – East Africa
    More than 1,200 IT Leaders Gather in Dubai to Shape the Future of AI at the IDC Middle East CIO Summit
    Digital Banking & Insurance Experience Summit to Take Place on June 5-6, 2025 in London
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Whale Hits Binance After 3 Years of Dormancy
    Ex-Binance CZ Remains Bullish on Bitcoin Despite Crash, Here’s Why
    'Bitcoin Is Oversold' Samson Mow Says As BTC Falls Below $90,000
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD