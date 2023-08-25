Pomerdoge (POMD) Pre-Sale Might be Garnering Traction in August, 2023 while Polkadot (DOT) and Stellar (XLM) Top Altcoins Recover Fast

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Pomerdoge (POMD), a new memecoin is currently in a presale phase of discounted tokens and is already gaining traction among investors.

Supporters of Pomerdoge (POMD) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here .

Pomerdoge (POMD) pre-sale welcomes new investors

The charm of Pomerdoge extends beyond the typical memecoin appeal, offering a complex ecosystem that includes a play-to-earn (P2E) gaming platform and an innovative marketplace for trading in-game assets known as Pomerplace.

Such a robust projection rests on several key factors that distinguish Pomerdoge from other meme tokens. The P2E game offers a global platform for competition and decentralized rewards, while Pomerplace provides a new economic avenue, allowing players to monetize their assets.

The POMD token is central to this ecosystem, designed to foster community engagement and offer real utility beyond mere transactional value. The token's integral role within the platform, coupled with exclusive rewards and incentives, makes it an attractive proposition for both gamers and investors.

Currently, the opportunity to buy into Pomerdoge at an early stage is available through its presale event, where POMD is being offered at just $0.009.

Polkadot (DOT) community interested in big upgrades

Polkadot's valuation has experienced a freefall of 91.83% from its once-lofty $55 zenith in November 2021 to a meager $4.92 currently. This decline has caused a migration of Polkadot investors towards the alluring prospects of the Pomerdoge presale.

The root of Polkadot's decline lies in its restricted utility, particularly when juxtaposed with leading forces like Ethereum and Kaspa in the competitive layer-1 space. The Polkadot TVL is now lower than $120 million — a low figure for a project that once had a market cap of $50 billion.

The breach below the critical $6.00 marker has shaken the faith in Polkadot's ecosystem, with the token's fate now precariously balancing on the $4.30 support level. Interestingly, Polkdadot is moving within a deciding triangle, with a possible break leading to the $6.00 and $10.00 resistance areas.

Stellar (XLM) price struggles with major pressure

Emerging from Jed McCaleb's vision in 2014, Stellar was crafted with the goal of reshaping the global remittance scene. Industry titans such as IBM and Deloitte have cast a spotlight on Stellar, underlining its inherent benefits.

However, Stellar's 2014-2017 momentum seems to be tapering off. This stagnation is mirrored in its market value, which has nosedived by a jaw-dropping 87% since the all-time high recorded SIX years ago.

Interestingly, Stella always follows the price action of Ripple. The recent moves of XRP have been reflected in Stellar's token, leading to a 10% drop in the last seven days to a current Stellar price of $0.1244.

Find out more about the Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale Today

Website: https://pomerdoge.com/